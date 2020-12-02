Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.12.2020
Goldman Sachs sieht Kupfer bei 10.000 USD! Jetzt profitieren
WKN: A2R7AB ISIN: XS2049769297  
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLNLYCKE HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLNLYCKE HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
02.12.2020 | 17:46
Successful 10-year Eurobond issue for Mölnlycke

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mölnlycke, a world-leading medical solutions company, successfully launched on 2 December a EUR 400 million senior unsecured bond under its EMTN (Euro Medium Term Note) programme. The bond has a 10-year tenor with an annual fixed coupon of 0,6250% and a yield of 0,6330%. Mölnlycke prints with the lowest yield ever achieved on a 10-year EUR senior unsecured bond issued by a BBB- rated corporate.

There was strong and widespread investor demand for the bond issue, which was more than two times oversubscribed.

The proceeds will be used for a simultaneous buy-back of part of Mölnlycke notes maturing in 2022 and for general corporate purposes. The transaction has enabled Mölnlycke to extend its debt maturity profile and lock in favourable financing conditions to support the Group's continued growth. The company will stay within its financial leverage policy after the bond issue.

Demand came from leading investors in all regions: Germany/Austria/Switzerland 36%, the Nordics 30%, UK/Ireland 13%, France 11%, BeNeLux 8% and Other 2%. Asset managers were the leading investor type with 65%, followed by insurance/pension funds with 31%, while banks contributed with 4%.

CONTACT:

For more information, please contact Susanne Larsson, CFO, +46 31 722 34 66

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/molnlycke/r/successful-10-year-eurobond-issue-for-molnlycke,c3248118

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/7824/3248118/1343405.pdf

Press release Eurobond issue for Mölnlycke 20201202

© 2020 PR Newswire
