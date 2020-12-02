6K Additive Adds World-Class Talent to Expand Metal Powder Production Team

Key technical and production hires support 6K production launch for world's only sustainably-sourced metal powders

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 6K and 6K Additive, the world's leading developer of additive manufacturing powders derived from sustainable sources, today announced the addition of several highly experienced additive manufacturing experts to the team. The new members bring extensive knowledge in quality, powder manufacturing and process as the organization begins production of its onyx line of AM premium powders in its recently commissioned 40,000 sq ft "lights out" facility.

"Adding these experienced leaders to the team underpins our strategy of advancing premium powders in the additive manufacturing space," says Frank Roberts, President of 6K Additive. "Each new member brings deep domain expertise as well as an incredible passion for success, quality and leadership to the team. Their combined 100+ year's expertise in AM powder, materials engineering and metalurgy will allow us to rapidly achieve the quality and production demands brought about by leading organizations in the medical, aerospace and defense markets who drive the application requirements for advanced materials."

The recent additions to the team include:

Dr. George Meng, Director of Process for Additive

, Director of Process for Additive Dr. Meng joins 6K from GE Aviation where he developed and industrialized a new powder for Plasma Suspension Spray coating, and a new no-line-of-sight thermal spray process for a large critical Ti-based system. Dr. Meng also worked for GE Power and led the successful development and industrialization of abradable coatings across different gas turbine engines. Dr. Meng won the highest manufacturing engineering award globally at GE Power. Prior to GE, Meng worked at Praxair Surface Technologies, where he was responsible for developing new gas atomized powders. His work included developing new quasi-crystalline powders in collaboration with a Nobel Chemistry Prize recipient.

Dr. Meng joins 6K from GE Aviation where he developed and industrialized a new powder for Plasma Suspension Spray coating, and a new no-line-of-sight thermal spray process for a large critical Ti-based system. Dr. Meng also worked for GE Power and led the successful development and industrialization of abradable coatings across different gas turbine engines. Dr. Meng won the highest manufacturing engineering award globally at GE Power. Prior to GE, Meng worked at Praxair Surface Technologies, where he was responsible for developing new gas atomized powders. His work included developing new quasi-crystalline powders in collaboration with a Nobel Chemistry Prize recipient.

John Meyer, Director of Technology, AM Products

, Director of Technology, AM Products Meyer joins 6K from Carpenter Technology Corporation where he was responsible for powder technology and process improvement as Principal Metallurgist. Meyer also managed the powder metallurgy group for its five powder production facilities worldwide including oversight of new product implementation, process technology integration, and support of powder metallurgy. Since 2016 Meyer has served as the Materials Subcommittee Chairman for the SAE Aerospace Material Systems - Additive Manufacturing standards and is also a member of the ASM International and American Powder Metallurgy Institute.

Meyer joins 6K from Carpenter Technology Corporation where he was responsible for powder technology and process improvement as Principal Metallurgist. Meyer also managed the powder metallurgy group for its five powder production facilities worldwide including oversight of new product implementation, process technology integration, and support of powder metallurgy. Since 2016 Meyer has served as the Materials Subcommittee Chairman for the SAE Aerospace Material Systems - Additive Manufacturing standards and is also a member of the ASM International and American Powder Metallurgy Institute.

Dave Novotnak, Production Process Manager, AM Products

, Production Process Manager, AM Products Novotnak comes to 6K having spent over 30 years as an expert in materials and metallurgical engineering. Prior to joining 6K Novotnak held the position of Senior Materials Engineer at Carpenter Powders having spent close to 20 years in progressing powder manufacturing processes. Novotnak also brings direct materials application experience in aerospace having spent 14 years at Pratt & Whitney as Senior Metallurgical Engineer.

Novotnak comes to 6K having spent over 30 years as an expert in materials and metallurgical engineering. Prior to joining 6K Novotnak held the position of Senior Materials Engineer at Carpenter Powders having spent close to 20 years in progressing powder manufacturing processes. Novotnak also brings direct materials application experience in aerospace having spent 14 years at Pratt & Whitney as Senior Metallurgical Engineer.

Joe Muha, Quality Manager, AM Products

, Quality Manager, AM Products Muha is a 30 plus year veteran in AM powders having held the position of Principle Powder Metallurgist for Carpenter Powders and Quality Engineer. Prior to that, Muha held the position of Quality Engineer and Chem Lab Supervisor for ATI Powder Metals. Muha also spent 15 years at Crucible Research where he was responsible for research and quality assurance.

6K's UniMelt system is the world's only microwave production-scale plasma. With a highly uniform and precise plasma zone with zero contamination, it is capable of high throughput production of advanced materials including Onyx In718 and Onyx Ti64 AM powders. 6K's UniMelt technology can also spheroidize ferrous alloys like SS17-4PH, SS316, other nickel superalloys including Inconel 625, HX, cobalt-base alloys like CoCr, refractory metals like Mo, W, Re, reactive alloys such as Ti-6-4, TiAl, Al alloys, as well as high-temperature ceramics such as MY and YSZ. 6K Additive recently commissioned its first two UniMelt microwave plasma production systems for Nickel alloy and Ti64 manufacturing. The company also recently announced a million dollar DLA award to convert US defense scrap to premium AM powder. Organizations looking to sample 6K powders are encouraged to visit www.6Kinc.com to learn more.

About 6K

6K represents 6000 degrees, setting 6K technology apart from all others. It is the temperature of operation of UniMelt (5778K to be exact), the world's only microwave production scale plasma, and is also the temperature of the surface of the sun.

6K uses proprietary advanced plasma processing and industrial systems to create materials that are enabling the next-generation of commercial and consumer products. The company's continuous UniMelt process allows for complete and unprecedented control of the entire materials engineering process, to produce materials at exact specifications.

The 6K Additive division is a ISO9001 facility, reclaims and processes over a million pounds of Ti-64 per year, and has recently built and commissioned a state-of-the-art 40,000 square foot production facility for additive manufacturing powders.

To learn more about 6K, please visit www.6Kinc.com