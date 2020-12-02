Realty Firm Chairman Kenneth Loeb Takes a Closer Look at Some of the Most Common Issues Tied to Pets in Condominiums

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2020 / According to realty firm chairman Kenneth Loeb, as many as half of all Canadian households now own at least one pet, with approximately 40 percent home to a dog and around 35 percent boasting one or more felines. With small pets, birds, fish, and more also becoming increasingly popular as people adopt all manner of furry, feathered, and finned companions, condominiums, too, have surged in popularity in recent years, leading to a rise in the number of those who embrace both pets and condominium living.

This, Kenneth Loeb reports, has resulted in a corresponding increase in the number of people concerned about the intricacies of keeping pets in condominiums. "Frequently arising condominium pet issues range from noise concerns to damage to common areas," says the realty firm chairman and business executive, speaking from his office in Ottawa, Ontario.

Thankfully for pet owners and non-pet owners alike, a range of legal protections exist to look out for those who opt for condominium living. According to Kenneth Loeb, while so-called condominium corporations often have the authority to limit pets, any such rules and regulations must be voted in or form part of an initial declaration. "They must also act within provincial and federal laws," Loeb explains, "and anything that a condominium corporation implements must be deemed both proportional and reasonable."

Still, Kenneth Loeb says, it's not unusual for problems to arise on both sides of the pet ownership divide as he now explores three of the most common condominium pet issues.

Loeb starts with barking dogs. "Barking dogs are responsible for one of the single largest causes of complaint among those living in condominiums," Kenneth reveals. Rules surrounding acceptable levels of noise are often acted upon to deal with complaints surrounding barking dogs in much the same way that they would be employed to deal with a neighbor loudly listening to music, for example, Loeb reports.

Next, Kenneth Loeb moves on to odors. "Odors are another leading source of complaint," says the expert. These most frequently stem from cooking and smoking, but similar grievances surrounding unwanted odors often arise in relation to pets, too, Loeb points out.

The third of Kenneth Loeb's three most common condominium pet issues, meanwhile, and his last to highlight, is damage to common areas. "From damage to floor coverings caused by pets' claws to outdoor areas spoiled by fouling and urination, it's important to make sure that pets remain particularly well behaved when in the common areas of any condominium complex," he advises.

Where an individual is concerned, either as a pet owner or as someone disturbed or otherwise upset by a neighbor and their pet or pets, Kenneth Loeb advises speaking to the relevant condominium corporation for further assistance.

Realty firm executive chairman Kenneth Loeb has been fortunate enough to engage in multiple careers, building strength, confidence, and expertise throughout each of his various professional endeavors. He currently devotes the majority of his time to commercial real estate holdings both in Canada and the United States.

