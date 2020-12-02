Anzeige
Olainfarm: Recording of the Third Quarter 2020 Investor Conference Webinar

On December 2, 2020 JSC Olainfarm organized its Investor Conference Online Webinar. During the webinar members of the management board Zane Kotane un Elena Bushberg informed about the recent performance of the company, sales activities in Russia and financial results of third quarter of 2020 and 9 months of 2020.

The recorded webinar is available online: https://bit.ly/3ly1Aaf, and the presentation, demonstrated during the webinar, is available in the attachment. Methodology for alternative performance indicators is disclosed in Annual report for 2019 (page 21)

Olainfarm thanks all participants, who joined the webinar, and encourages everybody to follow company's announcements to get information on the next webinar!

JSC "Olainfarm" is one of the largest companies in the Baltic States with more than 45 years of experience in the production of medicines and chemical pharmaceutical products. JSC "Olainfarm" is ranked as a TOP14 manufacturing company in Central and Eastern Europe. Currently, the products of JSC "Olainfarm" are exported to more than 50 countries, including Russia and other CIS countries, as well as countries of Europe, North America, Asia and Australia. The basic principle of the company's operations is to produce sustainable healthcare products and services leveraging on manufacturing and commercial expertise.

Additional information:
Janis Dubrovskis
Investor Relations Advisor of JSC Olainfarm
Phone: +371 29178878
Email: janis.dubrovskis@olainfarm.com

Attachment

  • Webinar_Q3_2020 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8bda401d-6985-42dd-bf8a-2a34cbb99632)

