O.A.T., Inc.: The Fresh Start for O.A.T.

CERRITOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2020 / O.A.T., INC. (OTC PINK:OATN), Located in California.

We are pleased to announce the CEO and the largest shareholder of the company, Brian Hwang.

WE ARE SILLENGER EXPLORATION CORP (OTCPINK: SLGX) O.A.T., INC. (OTC PINK:OATN), change to.

Our company started as Olympic Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Company in September, 1986 and has been doing Air Conditioning, Heating, and Ventilation construction for 34 years. We have been doing government construction since 1994, and recently have been doing more than 95% of them on informational construction. Ever since, we have worked with these military units:

Edwards Air Force Base

Marine Corps Base at Twenty-nine Palm

Naval Base at San Diego, Camp Pendleton

El Camino College at Torrance, LA County

Crafton College at San Bernardino County and Cypress College at Orange County, and etc.

We have also worked with:

Advanced Water Treatment Facility at Orange County

Goleta Sanitation Plant at Santa Barbara County

Alvarado WTP at San Diego County

OC Sanitation District Headworks Rehab at Orange.

We have carried out large-scale air conditioning work for many government agencies such as:

The Water Treatment Plant in County

Valencia Water Treatment at Los Angeles County

And post offices such as:

Santa Ana Post Office

Bakersfield Post Office

Palmdale Senior Center

San Pedro Cruse Terminal.

The large HVAC system is composed of Chiller, Cooling Tower, Chilled and Hot Water Pump, Hydronic Piping System, Custom Air Handler, VAV Box, and etc. We are also building our HVAC System package to control the usage time and temperature in each room using a computer utilizing the Direct Digital Control Program. Our management philosophy is honesty, organization (reasonable and systematic work), and production (efficient productivity). In the future, we will recruit many professional managers to expand our business not only in the United States but also globally.

Cautionary Note:

The statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Such statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. In addition, such forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, technical advances in the industry as well as political and economic conditions present within the industry. We do not take any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or developments after a forward-looking statement was made.

For more information:

Oathvac@gmail.com

SOURCE: O.A.T., INC.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/619187/The-Fresh-Start-for-OAT