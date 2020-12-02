Orlando, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2020) - Violet Defense announced today that it was recently awarded a subcontract from Leidos to support their work for the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) as part of the Clean Sweep - COVID Decon project. The project was initiated to help identify solutions to address the need for rapid decontamination and disinfection of rooms and enclosed spaces in shipboard and other mission-ready environments.

Violet Defense will be working closely with Leidos on the ruggedization of Violet Defense's existing commercial UV disinfection products to meet the unique demands for deploying ultraviolet light disinfection in shipboard environments.

About Violet Defense

Violet Defense uses UV disinfection to protect everyday spaces from harmful pathogens by killing up to 99.9% of bacteria and viruses, including E. coli, Salmonella, MRSA, C. diff., Norovirus, C. auris, and coronavirus. Violet Defense's technology is the only known Pulsed Xenon solution that can be installed into a room full-time, creating a continuous way to address disinfection needs of all types of settings. For more information, visit www.violetdefense.com or follow us on Facebook (@violetdefense) or LinkedIn (@violetdefensetechnology).

