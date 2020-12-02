GoGetOlive.com Announces $1000 Auto Tech Scholarship Opportunity

WALNUT CREEK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2020 / GoGetOlive.com, a provider of extended auto warranties, announced a new scholarship opportunity to help students afford the growing costs of higher education. The $1000 scholarship is open to all currently enrolled or incoming college students majoring in a field relating to Technology, Automotive Technology, or Computer Science, focusing on the important role that technology plays in business and the world.

Participants in the scholarship contest are required to hold a GPA of 3.0 or higher, as well as submit a letter of recommendation and an unofficial transcript of their grades along with a 500-1000 word essay answering the question, "What automotive technology challenges inspire me."

Scholarship contestants' essays must be submitted via email by no later than October 21, 2021, with a winner being determined by November 13, 2020. The recipient of the $1000 GoGetOlive.com Auto Tech Scholarship will be chosen at the discretion of Olive, based on the merit of his or her essay.

GoGetOlive.com is committed to creating opportunities to help make college expenses more affordable for those who have chosen to help others by studying a technology-related field. Dan Stratford, Senior Director of Digital Strategy for Olive, said, "We are so glad to be able to roll out this program that will help people get the education they need to improve their lives. olive is committed to being a positive influence in the world, and this is just one small piece of that effort along with our Premiums4Good Program."

The GoGetOlive.com Auto Technology Scholarship contest is currently open to applicants until October 20, 2021. For more information, visit GoGetOlive.com.

