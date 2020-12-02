Carlsbad, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2020) - SPY+ has always been a bit beyond control, and its new augmented reality filter gives retailers and brand loyalists an unrestricted way to showcase and experience its brand-new Marauder snow goggle. Moreover, SPY+ is the first eyewear brand to deploy Google's innovative Swirl technology to engage consumers and drive significant traffic to retailers so that they can sell more goggles both in-store and online.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

New augmented reality tool designed to overcome the largest barriers for brick-and-mortar retailers selling eyewear in the current shopping environment.

SPY+ designed a fully-immersive online and offline marketing program to help retailers leverage an augmented reality experience to sell to their customers both instore and online.

Click image above to view full announcement.

About SPY+

Born in 1994 in San Diego, SPY+ hails from the intersection of cultures that define California youth. The name SPY+ represents our role as agents of this culture, and our cross icon and flagship orange are universal symbols of positivity and good vibes. As purveyors of excellence in eyewear, our endless pursuit of positive cultural evolution is symbolized by these tools that have a profound impact on how you see the world. Utilizing our patented technology, our world-renowned Happy lens tech is the only therapeutic lens on the market to not only enhance color and contrast, but is also scientifically tuned to boost mood and alertness, providing a visual experience unlike anything else. We are fellow travelers on the never-ending journey to see the world differently--to explore, create, and uplift. We are SPY+. To join the tribe, visit spyoptic.com, instagram.com/spyoptic, facebook.com/spyoptic, and twitter.com/spyoptic.

Contacts:

Remedy PR

(858) 366-4827

SPY@remedypr.com

Source: SPY+

Distributed by: Reportable, Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/69371