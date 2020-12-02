Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2020) - World Series of Golf, Inc. (OTC Pink: WSGF) ("WSGF"), currently in the process of changing its name to reflect its recently announced new business direction serving short-term rental property owners and investors participating in the sharing economy sector, today announced through its operating subsidiary, Vaycaychella, looking for Beta Users to begin testing the Vaycaychella peer to peer (P2P) lending application (app).



Vaycaychella has developed a P2P app to connect short term rental property owners and investors within the sharing economy. Vaycaychella's vision is to empower existing and would-be short-term rental property owners to access investment capital for property acquisitions and improvements financed outside the conventional lending and investment market.

Through Vaycaychella's P2P app, small business lenders and investors, and even private individuals can connect with entrepreneurial short-term property rental operators to access real estate leveraged investment opportunities not usually available through conventional brokers and agents.

Likewise, entrepreneurial short-term property rental operators now have access to a wider variety of investment options than ordinarily available through conventional channels.

The impending Airbnb IPO valued form $35 billion to $50 billion exemplifies both the promise of the short-term rental property market in addition to illustrating the substantial traction of the sharing economy.

Please visit https://www.vaycaychella.com/beta-user to apply for becoming a beta user.

To learn more and keep up with the latest updates, visit https://www.vaycaychella.com/. At the company website, you will find a blog with frequent industry publications on the short-term rental market in general, as well as entries specific to Vaycaychella.

