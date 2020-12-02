Region Authority Corporation Donates Masks and Shields in Fight Against Coronavirus

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2020 / On May 23, Region Authority Corporation (RAC), a telecommunications infrastructure consulting, planning, training, and management firm donated protective face masks and shields to local organizations in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

"In order to help keep the population safe, we have pooled our resources to get these essential items to the people that need them most," said Shuayb Greenaway, founder and CEO of RAC.

Thanks to the generosity of Mr. Greenway and RAC, 1,000 face masks and 180 face shields were purchased and then distributed thanks to the facilitation of Dominique Rey and Lorraine Jackson, president of the Prince William County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

ACTS (Action in Community Through Service) The Good News Community Kitchen Ebenezer Baptist Church Annie B. Rose Ministry Prince William County Salvation Army Woodbridge Kappa Foundation Prince William County Community Foundation

Guidelines from the CDC suggest that the wearing of face masks and/or face shields can slow the spread of COVID-19, which has been deemed responsible for over 76,000 deaths in the United States; as of May 27, the death toll for Virginia 1,236 is and Prince William County is 111."We believe by donating these masks that we will help reduce the spread of the virus, allowing these groups to do what they do best: help others in their time of need," Greenway added.

About

The Sorors of Prince William County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. are members of a sisterhood of college-educated women, actively engaged in achieving the organizational programs of public service. We demonstrate our commitment by sponsoring a myriad of community projects for the public good that are an outward manifestation of our inner values. We enhance our identity through our respect for academic values of scholarship and intellectual achievement. Our members are predominately African American and carry a historic memory of a peoples struggle and survival.

