Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2020) - Level 14 Ventures Ltd. (the "Company" or "L14") is pleased to announce that the Company has filed and obtained a receipt for its final non-offering prospectus (the "Prospectus") from the securities regulatory authorities in the Provinces of British Columbia and Alberta.

L14 also has received conditional approval to list the Company's common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") subject to the completion of customary requirements, including the receipt of all required documentation. Once the Company receives final approval from the CSE, the common shares of L14 will trade on the CSE under the ticker symbol "LVL". The Company will confirm the listing date for the common shares at a later date.

Marcel de Groot, Director, commented, "This marks a major milestone for L14 and its shareholders. We look forward to moving forward with our work on the Green Mountain Property located in the Osoyoos Mining District Division in south-central B.C. The CSE listing will provide increased access to capital, liquidity, and give us the platform we need to scale our business."

Again, to all our shareholders, we very much appreciate your ongoing support and will keep you apprised of our progress as we initiate work on the Green Mountain Property as well as continuing to pursue more opportunities in the mining sector with a particular focus on gold projects.

For further information or should you have any questions, please feel free to email us at info@level14ventures.com.

Marcel de Groot, Director

About Level 14 Ventures Ltd.

Level 14 is a newly formed mining exploration company focused on exploring for primarily main stream metals such as copper and gold and is currently exploring its Green Mountain Project in south-central British Columbia. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia and has obtained conditional approval to list its common shares on the CSE.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this press release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to future events or future performance of L14, the listing of common shares on the CSE, and management's expectations regarding L14's growth. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of L14 to control or predict, that may cause L14's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including, but not limited to, the risk factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's final non-offering long form prospectus dated November 30, 2020 available for review on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

