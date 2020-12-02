Nexera Energy Inc.: Nexera Announces Rig Mobilization to Stockdale Horizon

CALGARY, AB and SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2020 / Nexera Energy Inc. (TSXV:NGY)(OTC:EMBYF) (the "Company" or "Nexera") announced today that the Unision #5 drilling rig has been mobilized to the Company's Stockdale Horizon prospect where the Company, in partnership with API Horizon Joint Venture ("Horizon JV") of Dallas, Texas, will drill its first deep horizontal well in the Austin Chalk formation. The total measured depth of the well is anticipated to be 6,600 feet, with the Company drilling to the formation at approximately 5,000 feet deep, and then drilling a 1,600 foot long horizontal leg through multiple potential hydro-carbon bearing pay zones. Further information will be provided as it becomes available.

Shelby Beattie, President and CEO of Nexera commented: "This well represents one of only 320 wells being drilled in the United States at this time. By contrast, more than 800 wells were being drilled at this time a year ago."

About Nexera Energy Inc.

Nexera Energy Inc. (TSX Venture: NGY) is an energy company with oil producing properties in Southwest Texas. Nexera is owner and operator of the Lavernia, Wooden Horse and Nash Creek Projects. Additionally, the Company owns and operates various working interests in the HugoCellR, Cotulla, and MarPat partnerships. The Company also owns 75% of Production Resources Inc., a South Texas oil company.

