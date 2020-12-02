StageZero Life Sciences Ltd: StageZero Life Sciences Announces Initiation of Testing for Travel to China

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2020 / StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd. (TSX:SZLS) ("StageZero" or the "Company") announced today that it has initiated COVID-19 testing for travel to China with its partners in Canada.

China requires both PCR and IgM testing 72 hours prior to travel into the country. The testing is currently offered in Calgary and will be expanding into Ontario and British Columbia. This is the most recent significant travel related initiative that the Company has partnered on. The first was a large global travel group, subsequent partnerships include the Government of Barbados (announced November 13, 2020) and the state of Hawaii.

"Not only does testing prior to travel help reduce the strain on a nation's healthcare system, it allows travelers to enjoy an element of normal life once they arrive, if their destination is COVID-19 free." said James Howard-Tripp, Chairman and CEO of StageZero Life Sciences.

Further Developments

In addition to new partnerships, the Company is pleased to announce an extension and expansion of testing services to the County in Arizona that it has been servicing since early in 2020. Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, the county is increasing both testing sites and access to testing. Further, testing has been extended to the judicial department and jurors. StageZero will be providing these services into 2021.

The Company will schedule an analyst update call next week on the recently released Q3 Financials and will also provide an update on Aristotle. Further details will be released.

The Company's financial statements and management discussion and analysis are available on www.sedar.com.

About StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd.

StageZero Life Sciences is dedicated to the early detection of multiple disease states through whole blood. The Company operates a CAP accredited and CLIA certified high complexity reference laboratory based in Richmond, Virginia. A specialist in PCR testing for the early identification of Cancer through blood, the Company is uniquely positioned to provide both COVID PCR testing (swab) and blood test analysis (Antibody testing). Our full service, telehealth platform includes access to physicians and phle1.7botomist who can prescribe and draw samples for individuals and groups. As we provide COVID-19 test during this Pandemic, we continue making progress with our mission to eradicate late stage cancers through early detection. Our next generation test, Aristotle®, is a multi-cancer panel for simultaneously screening for 10 cancers from a single sample of blood with high sensitivity and specificity for each cancer. www.stagezerolifesciences.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements identified by words such as "expects", "will" and similar expressions, which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events, including in respect of demand for COVID-19 testing. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual events to differ materially from those projected herein. Such risks and uncertainties include possible fluctuations in demand for COVID-19 testing as vaccines or treatments become available and other risks and uncertainties noted in the Company's ongoing quarterly filings and annual reports, which Investors should consult. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

