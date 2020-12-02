Oasis Systems LLC: Oasis Systems, LLC. Appraised at CMMI Level 3

BURLINGTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2020 / Oasis Systems, LLC. today announced that it has been appraised at Level 3 of the CMMI Institute's Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI).

CMMI is a capability improvement framework that provides organizations with the essential elements of effective processes that ultimately improve their performance.

An appraisal at maturity Level 3 indicates the organization is performing at a "defined" level of best practices. At this level, processes are well documented and adhered to in standards, procedures, tools, and methods.

On achieving CMMI Level 3 appraisal, Tom Colatosti, Oasis Systems' CEO, commented, "I am thrilled with this accomplishment and recognition of the Oasis values and our team's commitment to quality and excellence in support of our customers mission-critical objectives."

CMMI Institute ( CMMIinstitute.com ) is the global leader in the advancement of best practices in people process, and technology. CMMI Institute's promise is to inspire cultures of continuous improvement that elevate performance and create sustainable competitive advantage. CMMI Institute offers market-driven solutions that provide insights for baselining and optimizing key organizational capabilities, cybermaturity, and data assets to elevate business performance. For over 25 years, thousands of high-performing organizations in a variety of industries, including aerospace, finance, healthcare, information technology, software, defense, transportation, and telecommunications, have achieved sustainable business success through adopting the CMMI and proved they are capable business partners and suppliers. To learn more about how CMMI can help your organization elevate performance, visit CMMIinstitute.com .

About Oasis Systems

Oasis Systems is a premier provider of customer-driven, cost-effective and quality Engineering Services; Enterprise Systems and Applications; Human Factors Engineering; Information Technology and Cyber Security; Professional Services; and Specialized Engineering Solutions to the Department of Defense, Federal Aviation Administration, Nuclear Regulatory Commission, and other federal agencies.

