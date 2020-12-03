The global phosphate fertilizer market size is expected to grow by 4.36 million ton during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period.

The shrinking of arable land is one of the major factors propelling market growth.

A rapid rise in the population, economic development, and urbanization have impacted arable land and the agriculture industry. With the shrinking arable land and declining total factor productivity, there is an increase in the application of fertilizers to improve productivity in the available arable lands. Moreover, governments and regulatory agencies have executed several strategies to achieve food self-sufficiency, provide income support to farmers, ensure food security, and endorse sustainable agricultural practices and organic farming. Additionally, fertilizers can also be used to overcome soil fertility issues, as an extensive range of macronutrients and micronutrients are used as soil supplements to increase the productivity and quality of crops. The shrinking arable land and growing demand for food will significantly influence phosphate fertilizer market growth over the forecast period.

Global Phosphate Fertilizer Market: Application Landscape

Cereals and grains are an essential part of the traditional diet, which increases the use of phosphate fertilizers for cereal and grain crops. These are commonly referred to as edible seeds and are the critical source of calorific energy. Additionally, cereals and grains contribute a significant amount of vitamins, minerals, and protein to the diet. Therefore, the increased consumption of cereals and grains is leading to the improvement in farming methodologies and technologies to meet the market demand. Moreover, market growth in this segment will be faster than the growth of the market in the other segments.

Global Phosphate Fertilizer Market: Geographic Landscape

APAC was the largest market for phosphate fertilizers in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The presence of strong agriculture industry, large population base, growing per capita income, and reduction in arable land will significantly influence phosphate fertilizer market growth in the region. Over 55% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, India, and Myanmar are critical markets for phosphate fertilizer in APAC. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in MEA and South America.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

