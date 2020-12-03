The orthopedic medical imaging market is expected to grow by USD 2.42 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201202005540/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Orthopedic Medical Imaging Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Click Get Free Sample Report in Minutes
The increasing demand for 3D medical imaging equipment is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as increasing preference for refurbished imaging equipment will hamper market growth.
More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/orthopedic-medical-imaging-market-industry-analysis
Orthopedic Medical Imaging Market: Product Landscape
X-rays are generally used for the initial or first-line diagnosis of orthopedic diseases. The presence of several vendors that offer multiple products, the increasing number of orthopedic X-ray procedures, the growth of the aging population, the rising prevalence of orthopedic diseases such as osteoporosis and arthritis, and the availability of favorable reimbursements are driving the orthopedic medical imaging market growth by the X-ray systems segment. However, the orthopedic medical imaging market share growth by the X-ray systems segment will be slower than the growth of the market by the CT scanners and ultrasound systems segments.
Orthopedic Medical Imaging Market: Geographic Landscape
North America was the largest orthopedic medical imaging market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Factors such as the increased incidence of orthopedic disorders will significantly drive the orthopedic medical imaging market growth in this region over the forecast period. 43% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is a key market for orthopedic medical imaging equipment in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Europe and Asia.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
Related Reports on Health Care Include:
Global Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market: The orthopedic surgical robots market size has the potential to grow by USD 1.06 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!
Global Orthopedic 3D Printed Devices Market: The orthopedic 3D printed devices market size has the potential to grow by USD 1.49 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!
Companies Covered:
- Canon Inc.
- Carestream Health Inc.
- General Electric Co.
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Hologic Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- Medtronic Plc
- Planmed Oy
- Shimadzu Corp.
- Siemens Healthineers AG
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- X-ray systems Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- CT scanners Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MRI scanners Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Ultrasound systems Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Nuclear imaging systems Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Hospitals Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Radiology centers Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- ASCs Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Asia Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- ROW Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume drivers Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Canon Inc.
- Carestream Health Inc.
- General Electric Co.
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Hologic Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- Medtronic Plc
- Planmed Oy
- Shimadzu Corp.
- Siemens Healthineers AG
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201202005540/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/