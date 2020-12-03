The orthopedic medical imaging market is expected to grow by USD 2.42 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.

The increasing demand for 3D medical imaging equipment is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as increasing preference for refurbished imaging equipment will hamper market growth.

Orthopedic Medical Imaging Market: Product Landscape

X-rays are generally used for the initial or first-line diagnosis of orthopedic diseases. The presence of several vendors that offer multiple products, the increasing number of orthopedic X-ray procedures, the growth of the aging population, the rising prevalence of orthopedic diseases such as osteoporosis and arthritis, and the availability of favorable reimbursements are driving the orthopedic medical imaging market growth by the X-ray systems segment. However, the orthopedic medical imaging market share growth by the X-ray systems segment will be slower than the growth of the market by the CT scanners and ultrasound systems segments.

Orthopedic Medical Imaging Market: Geographic Landscape

North America was the largest orthopedic medical imaging market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Factors such as the increased incidence of orthopedic disorders will significantly drive the orthopedic medical imaging market growth in this region over the forecast period. 43% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is a key market for orthopedic medical imaging equipment in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Europe and Asia.

Global Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market: The orthopedic surgical robots market size has the potential to grow by USD 1.06 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Global Orthopedic 3D Printed Devices Market: The orthopedic 3D printed devices market size has the potential to grow by USD 1.49 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Companies Covered:

Canon Inc.

Carestream Health Inc.

General Electric Co.

Hitachi Ltd.

Hologic Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Medtronic Plc

Planmed Oy

Shimadzu Corp.

Siemens Healthineers AG

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

