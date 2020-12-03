The global formaldehyde market size is expected to grow by 7.56 million tons during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.
Click get a FREE sample Report in MINUTES
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201202005666/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Formaldehyde Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The growth in the construction industry is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as the fluctuating prices of methanol will hamper market growth.
The production rate of resins such as phenol-formaldehyde, melamine-formaldehyde, and urea-formaldehyde are high in the construction industry. This results in an increased demand for formaldehyde as they are extensively used in the production of resins. Moreover, the construction industry is witnessing growth due to various factors such as increasing disposable income, emerging economies, and growing population. This will further boost the adoption of formaldehyde in this industry. Formaldehyde market analysis identifies that the growth in the construction industry will be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the formaldehyde market.
More details: www.technavio.com/report/formaldehyde-market-industry-analysis
Global Formaldehyde Market: End-user Landscape
The formaldehyde market is witnessing growth in the construction and furniture segment and is expected to grow in this segment throughout the predicted period due to the rising spending on construction activities, growing demand for formaldehyde, and the growing opportunities in the residential construction segment.
Global Formaldehyde Market: Geographic Landscape
APAC was the largest formaldehyde market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The availability of large production capacities for formaldehyde and high consumption of formaldehyde will significantly drive formaldehyde market growth in this region over the forecast period. 70% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for formaldehyde in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and North America.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
Related Reports on Materials Include:
Global Isopropyl Alcohol Market: The isopropyl alcohol market size has the potential to grow by 521.75 thousand tons during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period because of the steady increase in year-over-year growth. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!
Global Benzyl Alcohol Market: The benzyl alcohol market size has the potential to grow by 18.50 K MT during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!
Companies Covered
- Akzo Nobel NV
- Ashland Global Holdings Inc.
- BASF SE
- Celanese Corp.
- Dynea AS
- Ercros SA
- Hexion Inc.
- INEOS Group Holdings SA
- Koch Industries Inc.
- LANXESS AG
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2019, 2020, till 2024
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Formaldehyde Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist in formaldehyde market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the formaldehyde market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the formaldehyde market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of formaldehyde market, vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Construction and furniture Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Automotive Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Derivatives
- Market segments
- Comparison by Derivatives
- Urea formaldehyde Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Phenol formaldehyde Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Melamine formaldehyde Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Polyoxymethylene Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Other1
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Akzo Nobel NV
- Ashland Global Holdings Inc.
- BASF SE
- Celanese Corp.
- Dynea AS
- Ercros SA
- Hexion Inc.
- INEOS Group Holdings SA
- Koch Industries Inc.
- LANXESS AG
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201202005666/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/