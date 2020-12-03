The global formaldehyde market size is expected to grow by 7.56 million tons during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.

The growth in the construction industry is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as the fluctuating prices of methanol will hamper market growth.

The production rate of resins such as phenol-formaldehyde, melamine-formaldehyde, and urea-formaldehyde are high in the construction industry. This results in an increased demand for formaldehyde as they are extensively used in the production of resins. Moreover, the construction industry is witnessing growth due to various factors such as increasing disposable income, emerging economies, and growing population. This will further boost the adoption of formaldehyde in this industry. Formaldehyde market analysis identifies that the growth in the construction industry will be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the formaldehyde market.

Global Formaldehyde Market: End-user Landscape

The formaldehyde market is witnessing growth in the construction and furniture segment and is expected to grow in this segment throughout the predicted period due to the rising spending on construction activities, growing demand for formaldehyde, and the growing opportunities in the residential construction segment.

Global Formaldehyde Market: Geographic Landscape

APAC was the largest formaldehyde market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The availability of large production capacities for formaldehyde and high consumption of formaldehyde will significantly drive formaldehyde market growth in this region over the forecast period. 70% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for formaldehyde in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and North America.

