Dole Packaged Foods Launches Heartfelt UnstuffedBears Initiative to Change Harsh Reality of Childhood Hunger

With 1 in 5 children worldwide expected to go hungry this Christmas, Dole continues to activate on "The Dole Promise" with a childhood icon: teddy bears

SINGAPORE, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This Christmas, it is estimated that one in five children may go hungry across the globe - a startling statistic made even graver due to the pandemic's impact. With this harsh reality in mind, Dole Packaged Foods today announced the UnstuffedBears campaign, an effort to drive awareness of the growing hunger gap, raise funds and donate nutritional foods that will help those in need this season. This is a key action in the brand's commitment to "The Dole Promise" of providing access to sustainable nutrition for 1 billion people by 2025.

"According to the UN World Food Programme, the impact of COVID-19 may double the number of people suffering from acute hunger. This exacerbated food insecurity crisis is acutely affecting children around the globe and in our own backyards," said Pier Luigi Sigismondi, Worldwide President, Dole Packaged Foods. "Acting on our Promise to bring food and support to those in need, as well as raising awareness of this growing crisis, is at the center of this campaign. And this is just one of many steps we are taking to make a change for the better."

The campaign comes to life through impactful imagery of a universal childhood icon: the teddy bear and will reach consumers through online video, display, and social media throughout the holiday season. Dependent on market, those wanting to help can stuff the bear either through a donation at DoleUnstuffedBears.com or with purchase of select Dole Packaged Foods products on some eComm channels, where profits on these purchases go towards food security charities.

Five bears are featured in the campaign with four bears depicted with an abundance of delicious foods and the plump bellies we have come to love. However, one bear appears tattered and alone on the stairs with an "unstuffed" tummy to show the impact hunger can have on a child's health and livelihood. But with the campaign's support, and Dole's partnership with multiple charities around the globe, consumers can help to feed these UnstuffedBears-and in turn children in need-to make a significant impact this holiday season.

The UnstuffedBears campaign - which kicked off today in Europe and the US, with Asia launching next week - is one of many actions the brand has planned in support of "The Dole Promise," which was introduced in July of this year and aims to bring interdependent prosperity to people and the planet.

About The Dole Promise

In June 2020 Dole announced The Dole Promise, with its three pillars around nutrition, sustainability and the creation of shared value.

Better for People: Access to sustainable nutrition for 1 billion people by 2025, moving towards zero processed sugar in all Dole products by 2025.

Better for Planet: zero fruit loss from Dole farms to markets by 2025, zero fossil-based plastic packaging by 2025. net zero carbon emissions in Dole operations by 2030.

Better for all Stakeholders: Dole will continue to positively impact all farmers, communities and people working for Dole - through its commitment to equal opportunity, living wages, and an ever-increasing level of safety, nutrition, and wellbeing. The company also seeks to advance human rights within the direct operations and supply chains by building a culture of transparency and accountability. The company also aims for a 50% increase in the value of its business by 2025.

To see the full details of "The Dole Promise", visit sunshineforall.com and download "The Dole Promise" here.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1344914/Dole_Global.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/152677/dole_packaged_foods_logo.jpg