

SANDY SPRINGS (dpa-AFX) - United Parcel Service imposed temporary shipping restrictions on some big retailers such as Nike, Macy's and Gap, due to the increased demand for online orders and delivery in this holiday season, media reports said quoting an email statement issued by the delivery giant.



UPS told its drivers to stop taking packages from L.L. Bean, Hot Topic and Newegg as well, the reports said.



The coronavirus pandemic is pushing consumers into online purchase.



UPS reportedly said in the email statement that it continues to work closely with its largest customers to steer volume to capacity and ensure the UPS network is reliable for all customers. The collaboration includes specific capacity allocations last weekend and throughout the holiday season.



UPS also reportedly noted that it will work with its retailer clients to pick up the turned away packages once capacity eases.



According to the National Retail Federation, Online sales increased 44 percent in the five-day period between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday.



To manage the surge in online orders and delivery, UPS and FedEx applied peak-season surcharges for its largest customers, the reports said.



