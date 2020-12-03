The data center infrastructure management solutions market is expected to grow by USD 5.55 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 24% during the forecast period.

Reduced OPEX and enhanced capacity planning are a few major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as investments in initial infrastructure and related requirements will hamper growth.

Data Center Infrastructure Management Solutions Market: Application Landscape

Based on the application, the asset and capacity management segment led the market in 2019. Strategic asset and capacity management help in IT equipment maintenance, floor planning, capacity trend analysis, and the forecast for future requirements related to the scaling up of the data center. This is one of the key factors influencing the segment growth. The growth of the market in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Data Center Infrastructure Management Solutions Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 34% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. Factors such as the increasing number of colocation facilities in APAC and growing hyper-scale data centers in China are fostering the market growth in the region.

China, Australia, Japan, and India are the key markets for data center infrastructure management solutions in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Companies Covered:

CommScope Holding Co. Inc.

Cormant Inc.

FNT GmbH

Nlyte Software Ltd.

Panduit Corp.

Rackwise Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Sunbird Software Inc.

Vertiv Group Corp.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

