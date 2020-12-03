Technavio has been monitoring the online travel booking platform market and it is poised to grow by USD 204.81 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the online travel booking platform market. The market growth in 2020 is likely to decrease compared to the market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by type, which is the leading segment in the market?

The packages segment led the market in 2019.



The packages segment led the market in 2019.

The increasing consolidation of online travel agencies is the major trend in the market.



The increasing consolidation of online travel agencies is the major trend in the market.

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 5% during 2020-2024.



The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 5% during 2020-2024.

Airbnb Inc., Booking Holdings Inc., eDreams ODIGEO, Expedia Group Inc., Hostelworld.com Ltd., MakeMyTrip Ltd., Thomas Cook (India) Ltd., Trip.com Group Ltd., TripAdvisor LLC, and TUI AG are the top players in the market.



Airbnb Inc., Booking Holdings Inc., eDreams ODIGEO, Expedia Group Inc., Hostelworld.com Ltd., MakeMyTrip Ltd., Thomas Cook (India) Ltd., Trip.com Group Ltd., TripAdvisor LLC, and TUI AG are the top players in the market.

The market is driven by increasing internet and smartphone penetration. However, disruptions in travel demand might hamper growth.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Airbnb Inc., Booking Holdings Inc., eDreams ODIGEO, Expedia Group Inc., Hostelworld.com Ltd., MakeMyTrip Ltd., Thomas Cook (India) Ltd., Trip.com Group Ltd., TripAdvisor LLC, and TUI AG are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing internet and smartphone penetration will offer immense growth opportunities, disruptions in travel demand are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this online travel booking platform market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Online Travel Booking Platform Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Online Travel Booking Platform Market is segmented as below:

Type Packages Direct

Geography North America APAC Europe South America MEA

Booking Platform Desktop/laptop Mobile/tablet



Online Travel Booking Platform Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The online travel booking platform market report covers the following areas:

Online Travel Booking Platform Market Size

Online Travel Booking Platform Market Trends

Online Travel Booking Platform Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the increasing consolidation of online travel agencies as one of the prime reasons driving the Online Travel Booking Platform Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Online Travel Booking Platform Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist online travel booking platform market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the online travel booking platform market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the online travel booking platform market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of online travel booking platform market vendors

