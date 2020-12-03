Quetzal Capital Plc - Results for Year 1st July 2019 to 30th June 2020

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY QUETZAL CAPITAL PLC TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, AS AMENDED ("MAR"). ON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE ("RIS"), THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

Quetzal Capital Plc

(formerly Welney Plc; renamed Quetzal Capital plc ("Quetzal Capital" or the "Company"))

Financial Results for Year Ended 30thJune 2020

Chairman's Statement

Financial Results

Presented below are the audited financial statements of Quetzal Capital for the year from 1stJuly 2019 to 30thJune 2020. The statements which follow are extracted from but do not themselves form the Company's full, statutory report and accounts, copies of which were posted today to shareholders along with notice of the annual general meeting in respect of the financial year under review.

Shareholders will see that there was a profit for last year of £275,963 (2018-19, loss £ (66,439)) but that shareholders' funds in the Statement of Financial Position continue to show a deficit of £ (41,557), albeit this is at significantly lower level than that of financial 2018-19 (£ (334,211)). The reduction in the deficit of shareholders' funds and the difference of £342,402 in the result in the Statement of Comprehensive Income below are linked to the measures which were approved on the penultimate day of the financial year 2019-20 and outlined below; they do not result from any trading activity or asset sales. They arise rather from the arrangements entered into between the Company and certain of its creditors whereby those creditors accepted repayment of the indebtedness owed to them at a discount of 92.5p in each £1 (ninety-two and a half pence in the pound); and from a refinancing consisting of new equity share capital and convertible loan capital aggregating £50,000 (fifty thousand pounds) provided by the current Directors, who are Mark Jackson and I.

Changes of Directorate and Other Matters

Following the Full details of the measures approved by shareholders on 29thJune 2020 in general meeting, which were set out in a Circular dated 2ndJune 2020, included a capital reorganisation whereby the Company's ordinary share capital was effectively consolidated in the ratio of 1: 100 (one to one hundred). The Company also changed its name to Quetzal Capital plc from Welney plc. Immediately following the general meeting, at which Mr. Jackson and I were elected as Directors, Cameron Luck resigned from the Board in accordance with a prior understanding; we thank him for his contribution to the Company.

Post- Balance Sheet Developments

On 5thOctober 2020, the Company announced that Darren Edmonston had also resigned from the Board. This he did after a pre-agreed transition period, following the many changes which occurred towards the end of last financial year. Again, we wish to thank him for remaining with the Company during the early part of the current financial year and for his past service.

Future Prospects

Mr. Jackson and I have received a number of approaches and identified several potential business opportunities for Quetzal Capital. The Directors are presently evaluating four possible transactions and I look forward to informing shareholders and the market further as and when this is appropriate.

Simon Grant-Rennick,

Chairman,

2ndDecember 2020.

Quetzal Capital PLC

Statement of Comprehensive Income

Year ended 30 June 2020

2020 2019 Note £ £ Administrative expenses (284,981) 58,696 -------- -------- Operating profit/(loss) 284,981 (58,696) Interest payable and similar expenses 9,018 7,743 -------- -------- Profit/(loss) before taxation 275,963 (66,439) Tax on profit/(loss) - - -------- -------- Profit/(loss) for the financial year and total comprehensive income 275,963 (66,439) ======== ========



All the activities of the Company are from continuing operations.

Quetzal Capital PLC

Statement of Financial Position

30 June 2020

2020 2019 £ £ Fixed assets Investments 2,187 1,248 Current assets Debtors 7,495 6,214 Creditors: amounts falling due within one year Trade creditors 39,571 56,141 Amounts owed to group undertakings 1,000 1,000 Other creditors including taxation and social security 2,134 - Accruals and deferred income 8,534 7,500 -------- -------- 51,239 64,641 -------- -------- Net current liabilities 43,744 58,427 -------- -------- Total assets less current liabilities (41,557) (57,179) Creditors: amounts falling due after more than one year Other creditors including taxation and social security - 277,032 -------- -------- Net liabilities (41,557) (334,211) ======== ======== Capital and reserves Called up share capital 1,552,202 1,545,511 Share premium account 1,572,336 1,562,336 Profit and loss account (3,166,095) (3,442,058) -------- -------- Shareholders deficit (41,557) (334,211) ======== ========

Quetzal Capital PLC

Statement of Changes in Equity

Year ended 30 June 2020







Called up share capital





Share premium account Other reserves, including the fair value reserve





Profit and loss

account









Total £ £ £ £ £ At 1 July 2018 1,545,511 1,562,336 10,714 (3,386,333) (267,772) Loss for the year (66,439) (66,439) Other comprehensive income for the year: Transfer from equity reserve to profit and loss account - - (10,714) 10,714 - -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- Total comprehensive income for the year - - (10,714) (55,725) (66,439) At 30 June 2019 1,545,511 1,562,336 - (3,442,058) (334,211) Profit for the year 275,963 275,963 -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- Total comprehensive income for the year - - - 275,963 275,963 Issue of shares 6,691 10,000 - - 16,691 -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- Total investments by and distributions to owners 6,691 10,000 - - 16,691 -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- At 30 June 2020 1,552,202 1,572,336 - (3,166,095) (41,557) ======== ======== ======== ======== ========

Quetzal Capital PLC

Statement of Cash Flows

Year ended 30 June 2020

2020 2019 £ £ Cash flows from operating activities Profit/(loss) for the financial year 275,963 (66,439) Adjustments for: Fair value adjustment of investment property (1,187) 1,080 Interest payable and similar expenses 9,018 7,743 Other operating cash flow adjustment (334,658) - Changes in: Trade and other debtors (1,281) 3,145 Trade and other creditors 61,163 62,214 -------- -------- Cash generated from operations 9,018 7,743 Interest paid (9,018) (7,743) -------- -------- Net cash used in operating activities - - ========= ========= Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents - - Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year - - -------- -------- Cash and cash equivalents at end of year - - ======== ========

This announcement has been issued after due and careful enquiry; the Directors of Quetzal Capital Plc accept responsibility for the content.

