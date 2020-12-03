NEWBURY RACECOURSE PLC - Resignation and Appointment of Auditor

3rd December 2020

Newbury Racecourse plc (the 'Company')

Change of Auditor

The Company announces that it has received a letter dated 24thNovember 2020 from KPMG LLP confirming their resignation as the auditor of the Company with immediate effect.

As stated in the resignation letter, KPMG LLP tendered its resignation as, following a competitive tender process, the Board of the Company resolved to engage BDO LLP as the new auditor of the Company.

The Board proposes to appoint BDO LLP as the new auditor of the Company with immediate effect to fill the vacancy following the resignation of KPMG LLP, and to hold office until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company. At that next AGM of the Company, the Board will propose that BDO LLP is re-appointed as the Company's auditor and such resolution will be voted on by shareholders.

As required by section 519 of the Companies Act 2006, KPMG LLP has deposited a statement with the Company confirming that there are no circumstances in connection with its resignation as auditor that should be brought to the attention of the Company's shareholders.

The Board of the Company wishes to thank KPMG LLP for its services and support.

