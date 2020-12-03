Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 03.12.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 648 internationalen Medien
Ultimative Weihnachts-Wette: Kurs-Explosion von 12 auf 580 Mio. Börsenwert?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 2389 ISIN: GB0032287020 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart
DEXION ABSOLUTE LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DEXION ABSOLUTE LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
03.12.2020 | 08:04
36 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dexion Absolute Ltd - Final distribution (2012 Redemption Portfolio)

Dexion Absolute Ltd - Final distribution (2012 Redemption Portfolio)

PR Newswire

London, December 2

DEXION ABSOLUTE LIMITED (IN VOLUNTARY LIQUIDATION) (THE "COMPANY")

First and final distribution announcement

2012 Redemption Portfolio - USD Class Share and EUR Class Share

As all assets have now been realised and the liquidation is substantially complete, the Liquidator announces the intention to make a final distribution (the "Final Distribution") in respect of the 2012 Redemption Portfolio USD and EUR Share Classes of:

USD $0.00657 per ordinary USD share issued

EUR €0.00502 per ordinary Euro share issued

The Final Distribution will be effected pro rata to the holdings of ordinary USD shares on the register at the close of business on 26 November 2020 (the "Record Date").

The Final Distribution will be paid by way of USD cheques drawn upon a UK clearing bank posted on day 4 December 2020 to the shareholder's registered address as at the Record Date.

Enquiries:

The Liquidator
Linda Johnson
Glategny Court
Glategny Esplanade
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 1WR
Tel: 01481 721 000
restructuring-ci@kpmg.com

DEXION ABSOLUTE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.