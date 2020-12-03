Dexion Absolute Ltd - Final distribution (2012 Redemption Portfolio)
PR Newswire
London, December 2
DEXION ABSOLUTE LIMITED (IN VOLUNTARY LIQUIDATION) (THE "COMPANY")
First and final distribution announcement
2012 Redemption Portfolio - USD Class Share and EUR Class Share
As all assets have now been realised and the liquidation is substantially complete, the Liquidator announces the intention to make a final distribution (the "Final Distribution") in respect of the 2012 Redemption Portfolio USD and EUR Share Classes of:
USD $0.00657 per ordinary USD share issued
EUR €0.00502 per ordinary Euro share issued
The Final Distribution will be effected pro rata to the holdings of ordinary USD shares on the register at the close of business on 26 November 2020 (the "Record Date").
The Final Distribution will be paid by way of USD cheques drawn upon a UK clearing bank posted on day 4 December 2020 to the shareholder's registered address as at the Record Date.
Enquiries:
The Liquidator
Linda Johnson
Glategny Court
Glategny Esplanade
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 1WR
Tel: 01481 721 000
restructuring-ci@kpmg.com