Dexion Absolute Ltd - Final distribution (2012 Redemption Portfolio)

DEXION ABSOLUTE LIMITED (IN VOLUNTARY LIQUIDATION) (THE "COMPANY")

First and final distribution announcement

2012 Redemption Portfolio - USD Class Share and EUR Class Share

As all assets have now been realised and the liquidation is substantially complete, the Liquidator announces the intention to make a final distribution (the "Final Distribution") in respect of the 2012 Redemption Portfolio USD and EUR Share Classes of:

USD $0.00657 per ordinary USD share issued

EUR €0.00502 per ordinary Euro share issued

The Final Distribution will be effected pro rata to the holdings of ordinary USD shares on the register at the close of business on 26 November 2020 (the "Record Date").

The Final Distribution will be paid by way of USD cheques drawn upon a UK clearing bank posted on day 4 December 2020 to the shareholder's registered address as at the Record Date.

Enquiries:

The Liquidator

Linda Johnson

Glategny Court

Glategny Esplanade

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 1WR

Tel: 01481 721 000

restructuring-ci@kpmg.com