

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - St. Modwen Properties Plc (SMP.L) said the Group has delivered strong operational results in 2020 and underlying performance has been in line with the Board's expectations. The Group's see-through net borrowings have reduced from 395 million pounds at the end of May to 277 million pounds at the end of November. This leaves 288 million pounds of headroom under existing facilities, while none of Group debt matures until December 2023.



Based on current trading conditions, the Board envisages 2020 final dividend to be in line with standard policy to pay out approximately 50% of adjusted EPRA EPS as dividend.



