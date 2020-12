EXCHANGE NOTICE, DECEMBER 3, 2020 BONDS CHANGE IN THE AMOUNT OF INSTRUMENT ISSUED BY KUNTARAHOITUS OYJ Change in the amount 75,000,000 EUR. Updated identifiers as of December 4, 2020: Trading code: MUNIFIN EUR 1B 2025 ISIN code: XS2159795124 Amount: 1,775,000,000 EUR Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260