

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - RM plc (RM.L) said it expects full year results to be ahead of prior expectations, citing the improved trading in the third quarter that continued in the fourth quarter, as UK education establishments remained open during regional and national lockdowns.



Further, the company expects the year-end net debt position to be below £5 million compared to £15 million recorded in 2019.



David Brooks, Chief Executive of RM, said, 'We expect the current uncertainty to continue into 2021, with the short-term impact of COVID-19 on education buying patterns and the level of schools exams to be taken, continuing to be difficult to predict.'



However, the increased focus on ensuring education systems could deliver through the pandemic, 'the resilience RM has shown in 2020 and the longer-term shift to digital enablement in education, means RM remains well placed to make progress,' Brooks added.



