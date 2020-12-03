

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Retailer J Sainsbury plc. (JSAIY.PK, SBRY.L) Thursday said its Board has chosen to forgo the business rates relief on all Sainsbury's stores granted by the UK Government and the Devolved Administrations since March.



Sainsbury's said its sales and profits have been stronger than originally expected, particularly since the start of the second national lockdown in England.



Throughout the pandemic, all Sainsbury's stores have been deemed essential retail, and almost all stores have been open and trading strongly, with the exception of a small number of convenience stores.



Including business rates payments within underlying profit before tax or UPBT, the company now expects UPBT of at least 270 million pounds for fiscal yesar to March 2021. The outlook includes the assumption that the company will now forgo approximately 410 million pounds of business rates relief.



In fiscal 2020, Sainsbury's underlying profit before tax was 586 million pounds.



For fiscal 2022, the company continues to expect UPBT to exceed the 586 million pounds reported in the year to March 2020, despite now forgoing business rates relief of approximately 30 million pounds.



Simon Roberts, CEO, said, 'With regional restrictions likely to remain in place for some time, we believe it is now fair and right to forgo the business rates relief that we have been given on all Sainsbury's stores. We are very mindful that non-essential retailers and many other businesses have been forced to close again in the second lockdown and we hope that this goes some way towards helping them.'



