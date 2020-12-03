

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Phoenix Group Holdings (PHNX.L) announced its commitment for its operations to become net-zero carbon by 2025 and for its investment portfolio to do so by 2050. It has continued to perform strongly with full year cash generation of 1.7 billion pounds now complete, exceeding the top end of its target range.



The company noted that Solvency II surplus increased by 0.6 billion pounds to 5.0 billion pounds as at 30 September 2020 from 4.4 billion pounds at 30 June 2020 on a pro-forma basis, driven in part by the successful delivery of management actions.



The company reported 1.71 billion pounds of cash generation in 2020, exceeding the upper end of the 2020 cash generation target range of 1.5 billion pounds - 1.6 billion pounds.



The company said it is committing to ensuring the Scope 1 and 2 emissions of its occupied premises and the Scope 3 emissions from business travel are net-zero carbon by 2025.



It is setting a net-zero by 2050 target for its investment portfolio.



