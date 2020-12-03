DJ EQS-News: Goldpac Jointly Launches the 'Financial Digital Development Alliance' to Boost the Digital Transformation of the Financial Industry

EQS-News / 03/12/2020 / 16:05 UTC+8 Attachment:http://www.goldpac.com/en/images/article/20201203tkglej.pdf [1] Goldpac Jointly Launches the "Financial Digital Development Alliance" to Boost the Digital Transformation of the Financial Industry On November 26 2020, the "Financial Digital Development Alliance", comprising 202 financial institutions in the field of banking and adjacent industry bodies, was formally established. As one of the leading representative enterprises in the area of financial science and technology innovation in China, Goldpac participated in the launch of the alliance together with China UnionPay Data and major domestic financial institutions. According to the understanding, the "Financial Digital Development Alliance" aims at links building, cross-border integration, co-construction and sharing, industry enablement, and inclusive services providing. Through the "five new" services, which are promoting new links, integrating new resources, building new platforms, integrating new technologies, sharing new futures, the alliance will consolidate the strength of industry, education and research, carry out industrial research and promote industry exchanges, strengthen scenario convergence and cooperation between different industries, promote data sharing and risk prevention and control, as well as apply scientific and technological innovation to promote the digital transformation of the financial industry. Furthermore, the alliance will practice financial inclusion, assisting with the healthy development of the real economy, and promote the formation of an open, cooperative and win-win digital financial industry ecosystem. As a founding member, Goldpac jointly launched the "Financial Digital Development Alliance" with the leaders of industry. This is not only a recognition of Goldpac's many years of innovative breakthroughs in the field of financial digitization, but will also serve to encourage Goldpac to continue to improve its innovation ability and service levels in order to better boost the digital transformation of the financial industry in China. In the future, Goldpac will carry out more extensive and deeper business cooperation with leading financial institutions, provide all-round services for the financial industry to accelerate the digital transformation of the financial industry, promote the integration of online and offline development, and enhance the intelligent, digitization and scenarization of financial services. - End - About Goldpac Group Limited (Stock Code: 03315.Hk) With over 27 years' of successful experience and a leading global technology portfolio, Goldpac is committed to its core vision of Making Transactions More Secure and Convenient. The company specializes in delivering embedded software, secure payment products and Artificial Intelligence Financial Self-service Kiosks for global customers while leveraging innovative Fintech to provide data processing services, system platforms and other total solutions for a wide range of businesses, financial, government, healthcare, transportation, and retail sectors. For more information, please visit http://www.goldpac.com [2] or contact at goldpac@goldpac.com. If you do not wish to receive any more email messages from us, please email Jilly at jilly.li@goldpac.com to unsubscribe. File: Goldpac Jointly Launches the 'Financial Digital Development Alliance' to Boost the Digital Transformation of the Financial Industry [3] 03/12/2020 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e6ff51e179a887c1ba8b5818ec59341c&application_id=1152491&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=a1e09ad9434dd98bc02786e483deb252&application_id=1152491&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=95256e1fc8db28daf53afaffc1e8c67c&application_id=1152491&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

December 03, 2020 03:06 ET (08:06 GMT)