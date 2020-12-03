

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks rose broadly on Thursday amid expectations that a coronavirus vaccine rollout will serve as a catalyst for faster global economic recovery.



Optimism over U.S. stimulus talks and data showing that the services sector in China continued to expand at a faster rate also boosted sentiment. The China Caixin services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 57.8 from October's 56.8.



Chinese shares ended lower after the U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation that would increase oversight of Chinese companies on U.S. exchanges. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index slipped 7.24 points, or 0.21 percent, to 3,442.14.



Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 195.92 points, or 0.74 percent, to 26,728.50. The private sector in Hong Kong moved barely into expansion territory in November, the latest survey from Markit Economics showed with a services PMI score of 50.1, up from 49.8 in October.



Japanese shares ended little changed near a 29-1/2-year high amid a wave of optimism coming on the vaccine development front. Both the Nikkei average and the Topix index finished marginally higher at 26,809.37 and 1,775.25, respectively.



Honda Motor and Toyota gained more than 1 percent despite news that Japan plans to ban sales of new gasoline-only cars in the mid-2030s as part of efforts to reduce the country's greenhouse gas emissions.



West Japan Railway surged 4.7 percent and Central Japan Railway added 2.6 percent after the government committed to more fiscal spending.



In economic news, the latest survey from Jibun Bank showed that the services sector in Japan continued to contract in November, albeit at a slower rate, with a services PMI score of 47.8, up from 47.7 in October.



Australian markets gained ground, with miners pacing the gainers after strong demand and a downgraded full-year iron ore forecast by Brazilian mining rival Vale propelled spot iron ore prices in China to the highest level since January 2014 this week.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 25.10 points, or 0.38 percent, to 6,615.30, extending gains for a third straight session. The broader All Ordinaries index ended up 36 points, or 0.53 percent, at 6,847.30.



Mining heavyweights BHP and Rio Tinto surged 4.9 percent and 6.9 percent, respectively, while smaller rival Fortescue Metals Group jumped as much as 13.3 percent.



Banks ended with modest losses, while conglomerate Macquarie Group edged up slightly after announcing its agreement to buy U.S.-based investment management firm Waddell & Reed Financial Inc for $1.7 billion in cash.



Origin Energy, Oil Search, Santos and Woodside Petroleum rose 1-2 percent after crude oil prices rebounded overnight. Qantas Airways fell over 1 percent. The airline said the reopening of Australian state borders would boost its financial position.



In economic news, a government report showed that Australia had a merchandise trade surplus of A$7.456 billion in October. That beat expectations for a surplus of A$5.8 billion and was up from the upwardly revised A$5.815 billion surplus in September.



Separately, the latest survey from Markit Economics showed that the services sector in Australia continued to expand in November, and at a faster rate, with a seasonally adjusted PMI score of 55.1, up from 53.7 in October.



Seoul stocks rose for the third straight session and hit a new record high amid investor optimism around the Covid-19 vaccine and U.S. stimulus. The benchmark Kospi inched up 20.32 points, or 0.76 percent, to 2,696.22, a day after the country's parliament approved increasing next year's budget by net 2.2 trillion won.



Chip giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.3 percent, while SK Hynix advanced 2.3 percent. Automaker Hyundai Motor soared 7.7 percent after announcing it would introduce an electric vehicle-only platform early next year.



Celltrion rose 1.2 percent on hopes of conditional approval for the use of its Covid-19 drug.



New Zealand shares gave up early gains to end notably lower. The benchmark NZX-50 index dropped 79.78 points, or 0.63 percent, to 12,648.91.



Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, which has seen increased demand for its breathing aids during the coronavirus pandemic, fell 3.8 percent amid the positive news on vaccine front coming from everywhere.



Investors ignored positive data showing that New Zealand's building consents in October rose a seasonally adjusted 8.8 percent month-on-month. That compares with a 3.6 percent increase in September.



U.S. stocks rose broadly overnight as investors remained optimistic about potential coronavirus vaccines and a bleak private jobs report underscored the argument for fiscal stimulus.



U.S. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer expressed hope that a deal could be reached 'in the next few days'.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 both edged up around 0.2 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.1 percent.



