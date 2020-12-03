

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3.45 am ET Thursday, Italy's composite PMI data is due. Final PMI survey results are due from France and Germany at 3.50 am and 3.55 am ET, respectively. At 4.00 am ET, IHS Markit publishes euro area final PMI data.



Ahead of the data, the euro showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While it climbed against the greenback, it dropped against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 124.44 against the yen, 1.0829 against the franc, 1.2124 against the greenback and 0.9048 against the pound as of 3:40 am ET.



