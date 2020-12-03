Laserfiche Showcases the Latest Cloud Solutions Enabling Remote Work and Business Continuity at GITEX Technology Week 2020

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Laserfiche - the leading global provider of intelligent content management and business process automation, will showcase the latest developments in SaaS content services platform technology accelerating the Middle East's digital transformation as virtual exhibitors at GITEX Technology Week 2020. Attendees will learn the benefits of using Laserfiche to increase remote collaboration capabilities establish long-term business continuity and build an effective digital workplace during major disruptions such as COVID-19. The largest technology show in the region, GITEX will take place Dec. 6-10, 2020, both in-person at the Dubai World Trade Centre and as a virtual event.

"GITEX has always been a valuable opportunity for Laserfiche to showcase the latest solutions and customer stories," said Laserfiche Account Manager for the MENA region Anson Wong. "We are excited to share content management, remote work and process automation solutions, as well as demonstrate how organizations have been able to strengthen operations, enhance the customer experience and improve service to their respective communities using Laserfiche Cloud during this unprecedented time."

Laserfiche offers a product suite of content services - including e-forms, document management, workflow rules management, content collaboration, dashboard analytics, records management and audit trail - available as SaaS or self-hosted. The company recently unveiled enhancements to its content services platform that enable organizations to accelerate digital transformation initiatives, including Laserfiche Vault; Workflow Bots, Smart Invoice Capture, Direct Share and out-of-the-box CRM integrations.

Laserfiche experts will be at Laserfiche's virtual booth to demonstrate the company's cloud-first solutions, as well as share customer use cases across different regions and industries. These clients include RAAFA in Western Australia - which used Laserfiche to streamline remote recruitment efforts during COVID-19 lockdowns - the Ministry of Human Resources & Emiratisation in UAE, and South Essex Partnership NHS Trust in the UK. Enterprises interested in engaging with Laserfiche as solution providers or resellers should also attend to learn about opportunities to distribute Laserfiche Cloud in their respective markets.

For more information on the Laserfiche virtual booth at GITEX Technology Week 2020, please contact lfievents@laserfiche.com.

To learn more about Laserfiche Cloud, visit the Laserfiche website.

