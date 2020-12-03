Outernet Selects Realife Tech to Deliver Dynamic, Personalised Visitor Experience within London's Newest Immersive Media Attraction

Realife Tech integrates its Experience Automation Platform to provide data solutions across the range of venues and spaces within the Outernet London development, set to transform the Tottenham Court Road & Denmark Street area in 2021

LONDON, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Realife Tech, the Experience Automation Platform working with the world's biggest entertainment destinations and events, announced today a three-year partnership with Outernet, a high capacity immersive media space under development in the heart of London's West End. The Outernet District is the home to the largest and most advanced screens in the world, as well as multiple connected retail and live events spaces. Realife Tech's platform will act as a concierge to visitors' Outernet journey, guiding their experience through the exhibitions that spark their interest the most, providing a new way to interact with innovative physical spaces, blending immersive technology and in-person engagement.

Outernet London is slated to open in Winter 2021, providing a district blending culture and commerce, housing the world's largest high-resolution wrap-around screens, a new 2,000 capacity live events venue, and unique Denmark Street apartments, all equipped with Realife Tech's technology that can be utilised during public and private events like major brand launches, movie premieres and global cultural events. The partnership will utilise data and technology to link the physical and digital worlds, and visitors entering the district will see screens packed with incredible artworks and visuals. What makes this space unique is the ability for the visitors to interact with and control the content from their own device, to create their own unique experience.

Realife Tech's platform aggregates data from multiple systems including apps, ticketing systems, Wi-Fi, point-of-sale, digital advertising screens and access control points within real-world destinations to create a single view of the customer across their journey. Realife Tech's ability to customise venue platforms to specific visitor preferences will help Outernet create a tailored atmosphere for each and every guest, showcasing the brands that are most appealing to them within the district.

"London's districts have a wealth of data -- with that data, businesses need to be able to understand the journey in the real world, then automate and respond," said Adam Goodyer, CEO and founder of Realife Tech. "SoHo is one of the most iconic districts in the U.K., serving as a melting pot of culture and retail. We're proud to be weaving Realife into the fabric of such a progressive, artistic, and innovative neighborhood, and providing a technology solution to help them interact and engage with their surroundings on a new level."

"We're excited to be working with Realife Tech to help Londoners discover Outernet's interactive and immersive capabilities," Outernet Digital Director, Dan Patton said. "Bringing visitors tailored information and companion experiences via our mobile app will make for stronger connections between Outernet's physical and digital presence - not just at Outernet London, but also with the Outernet districts we are building globally. Our canvas of floor to ceiling screens will enable brands to engage and amplify audiences in a way never before possible and the creative possibilities here are immense."

Realife Tech's solutions will be integrated into the Outernet app which will be launched for the district's opening.

About Realife Tech

Founded in 2014 with headquarters in London and Los Angeles, Realife Tech is an Experience Automation Platform that unifies data from every interactive media venue system, then analyses the data to provide truly personalised digital experiences to each individual. The company works with the world's biggest venues and events, including The O2, London; Tottenham Hotspur Stadium; LA Galaxy, Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Outside Lands Festival. Realife Tech is the recipient of three Event Technology Awards for Best Festival Technology, Best Venue Installation and Best Venue Solution. For more information, visit www.realifetech.com .

About Outernet

The world's greatest cities exist in a state of constant change. They play host to radical evolutions in culture, landscape and technology and reflect the dreams and realities of their citizens. The Outernet's global network of immersive, inner city entertainment arenas has been designed to capture the beating pulse and future-facing outlook of such cities.

The first Outernet opens in 2020 in the heart of London's West End. By 2020, two new transport systems will bring over 400,000 to the doorway of the Outernet. And every visitor, every shopper and every music lover will be transported by their own Outernet experience.

Outernet London represents a world-first, offering the globe's first ever city-centre, high capacity immersive media space. The jewel in the crown will be 'The Now Building', a live interactive broadcast environment that will boast 8k, 360-degree floor-to-ceiling screens which will enable brands and storytellers to share scheduled, short-form content and brand engagement.

The London campus will also boast a selection of entertainment facilities including a 2,000-capacity live music venue that will aim to re-energise the rock and roll pedigree of the surrounding Soho area. The venue takes inspiration from the iconic performances that have taken place in nearby venues such as Denmark Street, home to Soho's iconic Tin Pan Alley. This plan has been over a decade in the making, with the property required to deliver the vision taking over 16 years to acquire.

Outernet London the blueprint for the international roll-out of future Outernets globally. Plans are already being developed to open similar sites in cities such as New York, Los Angeles, Berlin and Dubai.

http://outernetglobal.com/

