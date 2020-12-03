

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Thursday, UK Markit/CIPS final composite PMI survey data is due. The final PMI reading is seen at 47.4 in November, unchanged from flash estimate.



Ahead of the data, the pound showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While it climbed against the franc and the euro, it held steady against the greenback and the yen.



The pound was worth 1.3402 against the greenback, 139.76 against the yen, 1.1988 against the franc and 0.9033 against the euro as of 4:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de