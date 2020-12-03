

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's retail sales fell for the third month in a row in October, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Thursday.



Retail sales fell a calendar-adjusted 1.9 percent year-on-year in October, after a 2.0 percent decrease in September.



Sales of food products increased 1.2 percent annually in October.



Meanwhile, sales of non-food products declined 1.2 percent and those of automotive fuel fell 10.5 percent.



The volume of mail order and internet retailing, which accounted for 8.6 percent of all retail sales and involved a wide range of goods, surged by 43.0 percent yearly in October, continuing a multi-year expansion, the agency said.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, retail sales volume rose by 1.2 monthly in October.



On a non-adjusted basis, retail sales fell 2.4 percent annually in October, following a 1.6 percent decrease in the previous month.



