Kephi Launches Sustainable Clothing Choices Empowering a New Generation

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2020 / Recently, Kephi (https://www.instagram.com/kephiclothing/) launches its sustainable clothing choices empowering a new generation. Kephi wants to be part of better and more sustainable offer that empowers people to choose a future that is in harmony with the planet and all living things, as "we are all responsible for our collective future."

Today, as much as consumers have the responsibility of making better and more conscious choices, brands have the responsibility of making those choices available to the public. Today's world is moving at relentless pace, and fashion is no exception. Every year more than 150 billion new garments are produced worldwide. Since the 1990s the average consumption of clothing has increased by 500%.

To further illustrate the point, manufacturing only one pair of jeans requires around ten thousand litres of water. This is the equivalent to of 33.4 kilograms of carbon emissions. Wow! If this is just one piece of clothing, imagine the resources consumed to make the clothes hanging in our wardrobes.

Environmental cost is one thing, but what about the human cost? Who made the garments and in what conditions? After the Rana Plaza tragedy of 2013 in which over 1000 garment workers died and over 2000 were wounded, it became clear that the true cost of a garment is not reflected on the price tag.

This one of the reasons Kephi's womenswear and menswear lines of luxurious essentials are designed to last and stay with you for a long time while minimizing environmental impact when the garment reaches the end of its life.

This is possible thanks to Kephi's sustainably sourced materials such as recycled fabrics and organic cottons which are used to craft a line of elevated basics like tracksuits, t-shirts, hand-dyed denim and sharply cut blazers in neutral colours that can transcend seasons and trends.

Shifting away from the fast fashion model which encourages consumers to constantly buy and discard clothing, Kephi's garments are made to blend in seamlessly with your existing wardrobe and become part of your unique style and identity. This is thanks to their high quality and timeless, yet modern aesthetic.

Indeed, finding your individual style with a conscious approach to dressing is one of Kephi's main principles. Its founders believe that making conscious clothing choices can promote well-being and cause a profound and lasting impact in every aspect of a person's life.

True to the Greek word 'kefi' -which usually refers to joy, passion and happiness- that inspired the name of the brand, Kephi ensures that responsible manufacturing is conducted in every step of the way. Every person making Kephi's pieces is paid a fair wage and works under safe conditions. Every worker's well-being is equates to the well-being of the consumers and the brand.

Beyond, style fashion and sustainability, Kephi is on a bigger mission to generate and promote a positive mindset through its clothing. This way, Kephi envisions a different way to set a standard. Its founders believe that anyone, regardless of their background, can be empowered to become part of a community through their everyday clothing choices. It's an attitude and a lifestyle that does not stop after a purchase.

