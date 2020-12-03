Creailty 3D's Annual Promotional Season Kicks Off

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Creality 3D is a professional 3D printer manufacturer, specializing in integrating 3D printing software research, 3D printer design, and 3D printer distributing and reselling as a whole. In time for the upcoming holiday season, Creailty 3D is gearing up for its promotional season.

A lot of Creality 3D printers will be sold at the following online distributors. All of Creality end-users can pay attention to these online shops to enjoy favorable prices and get more information on related promotions during the holiday season.

Creality 3D website: https://creality3d.shop/official

Banggood website: https://www.banggood.com/search/creality.html?from=nav

Tomtop website: https://www.tomtop.com/search/creality.html

SainSmart website: https://www.sainsmart.com/pages/search-results-page?q=creality

Creality 3D official website: https://www.creality3dofficial.com/



More Details about the 3D Printer Series:

Ender-3 3D Printer:

The Creality Ender-3 3D Printer is one of the best FDM printers under $200 right now, desired for its performance and versatility.

Ender-5 3D Printer:

This latest machine features a large box-shaped aluminum metal frame that expands upon the limited build volume of its predecessors.,

CR-10 3D Printer:

There's a stark simplicity to it, with clean black-coated aluminum rails everywhere, a plain 300 x 300mm glass print bed, and all of the brains neatly curtailed off to one side in a control box with a mounted filament holder.

CP-01 3D Printer:

With more functions, Creality CP-01 3D printer can support three types of plastic materials, allowing users to create more different 3D printing models

Please focus on our Creality online shops to enjoy the shopping festivals.

We encourage everyone to join Creality 3D to learn more about 3D printing and enjoy the convenience of technology.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1345649/Creality_Annual_Promotional_Season.jpg