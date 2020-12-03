SecureWorks Corp.: Secureworks Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

News Summary



Achieved third quarter revenue of $141.6 million. GAAP gross margin increased to a record 57.9 percent during the quarter and non-GAAP gross margin increased to a record 60.7 percent.

Nearly 300 customers on our cloud-native Threat Detection and Response (TDR) security application.

Significant sequential ARR growth of 25 percent from TDR and Managed Detection and Response (MDR) security analytics offerings.

Offering customers a compelling alternative to legacy SIEMs through the addition of log retention and flexible reporting to our TDR application.

Expanded software portfolio with Vulnerability, Detection and Prioritization (VDP) application.



ATLANTA, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Secureworks (NASDAQ: SCWX), a leader in software-driven security solutions, today announced financial results for its third fiscal quarter, which ended on October 30, 2020. For the quarter, the company increased both GAAP and non-GAAP revenue 0.2 percent to $141.6 million from $141.3 million in the same period in the prior year. GAAP gross margin increased to 57.9 percent during the quarter, from 56.4 percent in the same period in the prior year. Non-GAAP gross margin increased to 60.7 percent from 59.2 percent in the third quarter of fiscal 2020. GAAP net loss of $3.6 million, or $0.04 per share, in the third quarter of fiscal 2021, improved from $7.9 million, or $0.10 per share, in the same period in the prior year. Non-GAAP net income was $6.7 million, or $0.08 per share, in the third quarter of fiscal 2021, compared with a non-GAAP net income of $0.8 million, or $0.01 per share, in the same period in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter increased to $11.3 million from $5.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020.

"Our ability to outpace and outmaneuver adversaries at scale requires an integrated software platform accelerated by the power of the community," said Michael R. Cote, Chief Executive Officer of Secureworks. "Nearly 300 customers have now chosen our cloud-native security analytics platform to transform the way they secure their environments."

"We're pleased with our record GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin performance in the third quarter, as well as the continued significant growth and investment in our cloud-based SaaS security analytics platform," said Paul Parrish, Chief Financial Officer of Secureworks.

Conference Call Information

As previously announced, the Company will hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter fiscal 2021 results on Dec. 3, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. U.S. ET. A live audio webcast of the conference call and the related supplemental financial information will be accessible on the Company's website at http://investors.secureworks.com . The webcast and supplemental information will be archived at the same location for one year.

Operating Metrics

The Company defines annual recurring revenue (ARR) as the value of its subscription contracts as of a particular date. Because the Company uses recurring revenue as a leading indicator of future annual revenue, it includes operational backlog. Operational backlog is defined as the recurring revenue associated with pending contracts, which are contracts that have been sold but for which the service period has not yet commenced.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release presents information about the Company's non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP research and development expenses, non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses, non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share and adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures provided as a supplement to the results provided in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). A reconciliation of each of the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is provided below for each of the fiscal periods indicated.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In some cases, you can identify these statements by such forward-looking words as "anticipate," "believe," "confidence," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "outlook," "should," "will" and "would," or similar words or expressions that refer to future events or outcomes. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current analysis of existing trends and information. These forward-looking statements represent the Company's judgment only as of the date of this press release.

Actual results and events in future periods may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements because of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those relating to, among others: the Company's ability to achieve or maintain profitability; the Company's ability to enhance its existing solutions and technologies and to develop or acquire new solutions and technologies; the rapidly evolving market in which the Company operates; the Company's reliance on personnel with extensive information security expertise; fluctuations in the Company's quarterly results and other operating measures; intense competition in the Company's markets; the Company's ability to attract new customers, retain existing customers and increase its annual contract values; the Company's reliance on customers in the financial services industry; the Company's ability to manage its growth effectively; the Company's ability to maintain high-quality client service and support functions; terms of the Company's service level agreements with customers that require credits for service failures or inadequacies; the Company's ability to continue expansion of its sales force; the Company's long and unpredictable sales cycles; risks associated with the Company's international sales and operations; the effect of Brexit on the Company's operations; the Company's ability to expand its key distribution relationships; the Company's technology alliance partnerships; real or perceived defects, errors or vulnerabilities in the Company's solutions or the failure of its solutions to prevent a security breach; the risks associated with cyber attacks or other data security incidents; the effect of adverse legislative or regulatory tax changes or unfavorable outcomes in tax audits and other tax compliance matters; the ability of the Company's solutions to interoperate with its customers' IT infrastructure; the Company's ability to use third-party technologies; the effect of evolving information security and data privacy laws and regulations on the Company's business; the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand; risks associated with the Company's acquisition of other businesses; the Company's recognition of revenue ratably over the terms of its managed security and threat intelligence contracts; estimates or judgments relating to the Company's critical accounting policies; the Company's exposure to fluctuations in currency exchange rates; the effect of governmental export or import controls on the Company's business; the Company's compliance with the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and similar laws; the Company's ability to maintain effective disclosure controls and procedures; the effect of natural disasters, public health issues and other catastrophic events on the Company's ability to serve its customers, including the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; the Company's reliance on patents to protect its intellectual property rights; the Company's ability to protect, maintain or enforce its non-patented intellectual property rights and proprietary information; claims by third parties of infringement of their proprietary technology by the Company; the Company's use of open source technology; and risks related to the Company's relationship with Dell Technologies Inc. and Dell Inc. and control of the Company by Dell Technologies Inc.

This list of risks, uncertainties and other factors is not complete. The Company discusses these matters more fully, as well as certain risk factors that could affect the Company's business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects, under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K, as well as in the Company's other SEC filings. Any or all forward-looking statements the Company makes may turn out to be wrong and can be affected by inaccurate assumptions the Company might make or by known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those identified in this press release. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements made in this press release, which speak only as of its date. The Company does not undertake to update, and expressly disclaims any obligation to update, any of its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of circumstances or events that arise after the date the statements are made, new information or otherwise.

About Secureworks

Secureworks

Contact Information

Investor Inquiries:

Richie Downum

Investor Relations Director

404-235-1021

rdownum@secureworks.com

Media Inquiries:

Derek Delano

Corporate Communications

617-335-9516

press@secureworks.com





SECUREWORKS CORP. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Related Financial Highlights (in thousands, except per share data and percentages) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 30,

2020 November 1,

2019 October 30,

2020 November 1,

2019 Net revenue $ 141,641 $ 141,332 $ 421,298 $ 410,779 Cost of revenue 59,613 61,568 182,422 188,004 Gross margin 82,028 79,764 238,876 222,775 Research and development 27,608 24,095 75,790 71,600 Sales and marketing 34,810 40,726 107,886 116,966 General and administrative 24,508 25,078 73,824 73,862 Total operating expenses 86,926 89,899 257,500 262,428 Operating loss (4,898 ) (10,135 ) (18,624 ) (39,653 ) Interest and other, net (79 ) (1,257 ) 944 961 Loss before income taxes (4,977 ) (11,392 ) (17,680 ) (38,692 ) Income tax benefit (1,369 ) (3,484 ) (5,309 ) (12,254 ) Net loss $ (3,608 ) $ (7,908 ) $ (12,371 ) $ (26,438 ) Loss per common share (basic and diluted) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.33 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding (basic and diluted) 81,474 80,518 81,276 80,553 Percentage of Total Net Revenue Gross margin 57.9 % 56.4 % 56.7 % 54.2 % Research and development 19.5 % 17.0 % 18.0 % 17.4 % Sales and marketing 24.6 % 28.8 % 25.6 % 28.5 % General and administrative 17.3 % 17.7 % 17.5 % 18.0 % Operating expenses 61.4 % 63.6 % 61.1 % 63.9 % Operating loss (3.5 )% (7.2 )% (4.4 )% (9.7 )% Loss before income taxes (3.5 )% (8.1 )% (4.2 )% (9.4 )% Net loss (2.5 )% (5.6 )% (2.9 )% (6.4 )% Effective tax rate 27.5 % 30.6 % 30.0 % 31.7 % Note: Percentage growth rates are calculated based on underlying data in thousands

SECUREWORKS CORP. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (in thousands) (unaudited) October 30,

2020 January 31,

2020 Assets: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 188,048 $ 181,838 Accounts receivable, net 107,907 111,798 Inventories, net 690 746 Other current assets 25,992 27,449 Total current assets 322,637 321,831 Property and equipment, net 19,669 27,606 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 22,421 23,463 Goodwill 425,314 416,487 Intangible assets, net 164,928 180,052 Other non-current assets 76,488 78,592 Total assets $ 1,031,457 $ 1,048,031 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 20,874 $ 18,690 Accrued and other 88,208 98,855 Short-term deferred revenue 173,536 175,847 Total current liabilities 282,618 293,392 Long-term deferred revenue 9,930 12,690 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 22,828 24,669 Other non-current liabilities 48,932 50,400 Total liabilities 364,308 381,151 Stockholders' equity 667,149 666,880 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,031,457 $ 1,048,031

SECUREWORKS CORP. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Nine Months Ended October 30,

2020 November 1,

2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (12,371 ) $ (26,438 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 30,978 32,017 Stock-based compensation expense 17,675 15,617 Effects of exchange rate changes on monetary assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies (1,190 ) (102 ) Income tax benefit (5,309 ) (12,254 ) Other non cash impacts 150 1,830 Provision for doubtful accounts 1,871 1,651 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 2,296 21,689 Net transactions with parent 5,586 (18,571 ) Inventories 56 (438 ) Other assets 5,593 10,838 Accounts payable 2,668 9,086 Deferred revenue (4,820 ) 9,848 Accrued and other liabilities (14,749 ) (8,921 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 28,434 35,852 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (2,181 ) (12,082 ) Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (15,081 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (17,262 ) (12,082 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Taxes paid on vested restricted shares (4,962 ) (8,197 ) Purchases of stock for treasury - (6,377 ) Net cash used in financing activities (4,962 ) (14,574 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 6,210 9,196 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 181,838 129,592 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 188,048 $ 138,788

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release presents information about the Company's non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP research and development expenses, non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses, non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share and adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures provided as a supplement to the results provided in accordance with GAAP. A detailed discussion of the Company's reasons for including these non-GAAP financial measures, the limitations associated with these measures, the items excluded from these measures, and our reason for excluding those items are presented in "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations - Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in our periodic reports filed with the SEC. The Company encourages investors to review its GAAP results in conjunction with the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures.

SECUREWORKS CORP. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 30,

2020 November 1,

2019 October 30,

2020 November 1,

2019 GAAP and non-GAAP revenue $ 141,641 $ 141,332 $ 421,298 $ 410,779 GAAP gross margin $ 82,028 $ 79,764 $ 238,876 $ 222,775 Amortization of intangibles 3,646 3,559 10,754 10,529 Stock-based compensation expense 255 353 1,008 1,009 Non-GAAP gross margin $ 85,929 $ 83,676 $ 250,638 $ 234,313 GAAP research and development expenses $ 27,608 $ 24,095 $ 75,790 $ 71,600 Stock-based compensation expense (793 ) (996 ) (3,181 ) (3,157 ) Non-GAAP research and development expenses $ 26,815 $ 23,099 $ 72,609 $ 68,443 GAAP sales and marketing expenses $ 34,810 $ 40,726 $ 107,886 $ 116,966 Stock-based compensation expense (1,072 ) (691 ) (2,695 ) (2,389 ) Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses $ 33,738 $ 40,035 $ 105,191 $ 114,577 GAAP general and administrative expenses $ 24,508 $ 25,078 $ 73,824 $ 73,862 Amortization of intangibles (3,524 ) (3,524 ) (10,571 ) (10,571 ) Stock-based compensation expense (3,961 ) (3,052 ) (10,791 ) (9,062 ) Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses $ 17,023 $ 18,502 $ 52,462 $ 54,229 GAAP operating loss $ (4,898 ) $ (10,135 ) $ (18,624 ) $ (39,653 ) Amortization of intangibles 7,170 7,083 21,325 21,100 Stock-based compensation expense 6,081 5,092 17,675 15,617 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ 8,353 $ 2,040 $ 20,376 $ (2,936 ) GAAP net loss $ (3,608 ) $ (7,908 ) $ (12,371 ) $ (26,438 ) Amortization of intangibles 7,170 7,083 21,325 21,100 Stock-based compensation expense 6,081 5,092 17,675 15,617 Aggregate adjustment for income taxes (2,917 ) (3,438 ) (8,998 ) (11,997 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 6,726 $ 829 $ 17,631 $ (1,718 ) GAAP loss per share $ (0.04 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.33 ) Amortization of intangibles 0.09 0.09 0.26 0.26 Stock-based compensation expense 0.08 0.06 0.22 0.19 Aggregate adjustment for income taxes (0.04 ) (0.04 ) (0.11 ) (0.15 ) Non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share * $ 0.08 $ 0.01 $ 0.22 $ (0.02 ) * Sum of reconciling items may differ from total due to rounding of individual components GAAP net loss $ (3,608 ) $ (7,908 ) $ (12,371 ) $ (26,438 ) Interest and other, net 79 1,257 (944 ) (961 ) Income tax benefit (1,369 ) (3,484 ) (5,309 ) (12,254 ) Depreciation and amortization 10,106 10,869 30,978 32,017 Stock-based compensation expense 6,081 5,092 17,675 15,617 Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,289 $ 5,826 $ 30,029 $ 7,981