Liber LTD: Liber Forex's Dynamic Approach to Growth Spurs It beyond the 1 Million User Milestone

Liber LTD has achieved another milestone as its user base surges beyond the 1 million user mark. This achievement coincides with its ongoing campaign to expand its market reach by providing consumer-centric services, growing its global presence, and issuing Libfx tokens.

BELIZE CITY, BELIZE / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2020 / Liber LTD, also known as Liber Forex, has continued to garner a global following, thanks to its ongoing drive to expand its market reach through a dynamic approach to Forex trading. The platform has set lofty but achievable goals that include well-detailed plans to extend its market across several regions. Furthermore, it expects the innovative and client-centric nature of its offerings to spark interests across the globe and instate Liber's dominance in the world's largest financial market. Lastly, it has introduced an economic-induced ecosystem tethered to the Libfx token to promote increased participation from users and investors.

In line with these goals, Liber currently operates in a wide range of regions, including Southeast Asia, East Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The seriousness of this campaign has spurred Liber to set up teams and maintain a physical address in selected locations across these regions. Some of the countries where Liber LTD has thrived in its latest attempts at global dominance are Russia, Turkey, and Pakistan. Notably, the exchange has had to undergo compliance checks in these locations and showcase its commitment to uphold standard operations at all times.

True to this resolve, the Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, on the 16th of September, issued a registration certificate to Liber LTD. This achievement sets Liber LTD up for more success in the Middle East and, in effect, props its quest for dynamic growth in this region. The exchange platform expects similar developments to trail its activities in other locations and propel its user base to 2 million users in the shortest possible time.

While this encapsulates part of the dynamic approach to growth, the other part hinges on the economic value of the Liber ecosystem. To this end, the exchange platform has introduced its native token, called Libfx. The Ethereum-based token, with a total of 35,000,000 LIBFX supply, features as one of the payment methods accepted on Liber Forex. Users opting for this payment model have the added benefit of receiving incentives via promotional programs and premium access to Liber LTD's shares as soon as the company's IPO launches in 2025.

More importantly, this token is Liber's primary means of accessing funds for achieving its goals in a record time. Liber relies on a continuous development cycle that looks to combine some of the most disruptive technologies in the world. For now, though, Liber has focused on incorporating AI, Big data, and Blockchain for transparency, speed, and industry-grade security.

Launched in 2017, Liber LTD is a Belize regulated Forex ecosystem. The platform has a proven track record of incorporating innovative technologies to optimize its trading infrastructure and enabling client-centric services for over 75 financial markets. Liber Forex trading floor is the culmination of the unconventional integration of AI, Big Data, and Blockchain for added security, speed, and flexibility.

