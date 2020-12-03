Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2020) - Fandom Sports Media Corp. (CSE: FDM) (OTCQB: FDMSF) (FSE: TQ43) ("Fandom" or the "Company"), is pleased to report on recent statements to legalize single-event sports betting in Canada.

Recently, the Federal Government of Canada introduced Bill C-13 which seeks to decriminalize single-event sports betting in Canada. The ban on single-event wagering is estimated by the Canadian Gaming Association to cost the Canadian gaming industry C$14-billion annually. This most recent development is on the heels of the provincial government of Ontario's continued push to decriminalize single-event sports betting as outlined in Ontario's 2020 budget.

"The recently tabled bill gives Canadian based wagering site operators an ability to operate and compete in our own back yards. The current ban forces Canadian consumers to rely upon black market service providers for their wagering and entertainment needs. The Fandom team applauds the new initiative that provides opportunities for specialized Esports wagering platforms to offer services that are clearly in high demand to our local customers. Our legal team is closely monitoring the situation and will be preparing for the eventuality of legalization," states David Vinokurov, CEO and President. "Our pending launch of our Esports wagering platform is progressing and we will be launching in all markets permissible under our current licensing regime. The recent Canadian government announcement further motivates us to accelerate the expansion of our global footprint in the rapidly growing Esports wagering vertical."

"PLAY. PREDICT. GET REWARDED."

About Fandom Sports Media.

Fandom Sports Media Corp. is deploying a web application which instantly operates on Android and iOS mobile devices targeting Esports Super Fans who aspire to show the world they know Esports better than experts and their friends - giving them a chance to Play. Predict. Get Rewarded. The Company's proprietary Unified Information Access platform is active in a proprietary cloud with multilingual support. The purpose-built platform will support the localized and global launch of the Fandom's regulated betting and unregulated in-game Esports prediction business models. Fandom supplies truly interactive Esports entertainment to Super Fans through purpose-built data interactions.

