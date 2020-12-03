The "European Active Insulation Market 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European active insulation market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

The major factors driving the market growth include stringent building emission regulations and increasing launches of insulation materials in the region.

In July 2018, under the Clean Energy for All Europeans package, new rules for energy performance in buildings came into effect (Directive (2018/844/EU, amending existing Directive 2010/31/EU). Such new provisions are intended to make future buildings more comfortable and greener, which makes them consume less energy. In the EU, buildings account for nearly 40% of energy consumption and 36% of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions.

In the EU, nearly 35% of the buildings are more than 50 years old and nearly 75% of the building stock is energy inefficient. Additionally, 0.4-1.2% of the building stock is renovated annually (depends on the country). Thus, existing building renovation has the potential for significant energy savings. This, in turn, will potentially lower CO2 emissions by about 5% and decrease the EU's total energy consumption by 5-6%. This, in turn, will drive the demand for active insulation products in the EU buildings and the construction sector to reduce energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions.

The market is segmented into product and application, which is classified based on its applications, such as building and construction and textile. Based on product, building and construction insulation materials include mineral wool, EPS, glass wool, and others. Textile insulation materials include polyester, cotton, nylon, and wool. Based on application, active insulation material applications in the building and construction industry include commercial and residential. Its applications in the textile industry include sportswear, activewear, and others. The demand for sportswear has increased significantly in Western European countries including UK, Germany, France, and Switzerland, owing to the increasing shift towards a healthy lifestyle and participation in sports activities. Adidas AG and PUMA SE are the major international sportswear brands with headquarter in the region. This results in the demand for polyester for sportswear as it is a suitable fabric option for manufacturing sports clothing, owing to durability, superior elasticity, lightweight, and non-absorbent fabric.

Companies Mentioned

ACTIS Insulation Ltd.

Armacell International S.A.

Freudenberg SE

H.Dawson Sons and Company (HDWool) Ltd.

Knauf Gips KG

MITI Spa

Remmers (UK) Ltd.

Rockwool International A/S

Saint-Gobain Group

UdiDAMMSYSTEME GmbH

Wacker Chemie AG

