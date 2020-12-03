DJ AMUNDI ETF RUSSELL 2000 UCITS - B: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF RUSSELL 2000 UCITS - B (RS2U) AMUNDI ETF RUSSELL 2000 UCITS - B: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Dec-2020 / 13:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF RUSSELL 2000 UCITS - B DEALING DATE: 02/12/2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 262.1149 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 464314 CODE: RS2U ISIN: LU1681038839 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RS2U Sequence No.: 89002 EQS News ID: 1152622 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 03, 2020 07:16 ET (12:16 GMT)