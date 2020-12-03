Mobiquity Technologies Launches Partnership with BrandVerge

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2020 / Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:MOBQ), a leading provider of next-generation advertising technology, and BrandVerge, a premium advertising marketplace for media buyers and sellers, today announced a strategic partnership to integrate programmatic and direct media buying opportunities for publishers and advertisers alike.

Publisher direct buying is a $60 billion market where brands negotiate media programs and ad space with publishers. These include content integration programs, sponsorships and unique opportunities that are not available to media buyers in programmatic buying models. Programmatic technologies have been the fastest-growing sector of the advertising ecosystem by creating efficiencies in both the buying and targeting of unique audiences.

Historically, advertisers seeking the advantages of both models were required to navigate multiple vendors, systems and platforms to build campaigns. Advertisers are now able to leverage BrandVerge for premium direct negotiating while simultaneously accessing additional video, display, audio and in-app advertising using Mobiquity's proprietary platforms.

"This partnership creates a complementary offering that allows brands to plan and deploy our premium publisher sponsorships along with reach-extending programmatic ad opportunities in one integrated process," said Lynn Browne, co-founder of BrandVerge. "Mobiquity enables additional efficiency and scale to BrandVerge planned campaigns."

Both companies will integrate and share processes including media planning capabilities offered through BrandVerge Concierge and Mobiquity's audience building technologies that improve campaign efficiencies. The result combines the best elements of self-service and managed-service media planning to streamline ad buying and increase the speed of placing omnichannel campaigns in-market.

"We've recognized that advertisers lead with 'the big idea' and subsequently add on reach and frequency media placements using programmatic buying models," said Dean Julia, CEO of Mobiquity. "The BrandVerge partnership lets us offer large premium 'big idea' custom sponsorship opportunities to our advertisers while extending the media buy through targeted ad placements across a broad programmatic publisher network."

BrandVerge works with over 100 premium publishers including: Refinery29, iHeart Media, Forbes, Midroll Media, Wondery, Her Campus Media, Adweek, Freewheel and Tripadvisor to build premium sponsorships, native ad opportunities, and custom content programs.

Specializing in local market audience targeting, Mobiquity scales ad content across an open programmatic ecosystem consisting of thousands of publishers including mobile, web and CTV publishers.

About Mobiquity Technologies

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: MOBQ), www.mobiquitytechnologies.com, is a next-generation, Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company for data and advertising. The Company maintains one of the largest location-based audience databases available to advertisers and marketers through its data services division. Mobiquity Technologies' Advangelists subsidiary (www.advangelists.com) provides programmatic advertising technologies and insights on consumer behavior.

About BrandVerge

Content comes in numerous forms: premium, sponsored, native, and branded. BrandVerge integrates and orchestrates content, in all its forms, into an elegant marketplace - providing the advertising industry with a premier destination to shop, sell and create premium media opportunities. By empowering advertisers and premium publishers with transparency and control like no other platform can, BrandVerge transforms the content discovery experience. For more information, visit www.gobrandverge.com.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995.

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements express or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, changes of competition, possible loss of customers, and the company's ability to attract and retain key personnel.

For more information, please contact press@mobiquitytechnologies.com.

Related Images

SOURCE: Mobiquity Technologies, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/619324/Mobiquity-Technologies-Launches-Partnership-with-BrandVerge