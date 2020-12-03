

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing Co's 737 MAX, which has been grounded for long following two fatal crashes, conducted its first post-grounding flight with media onboard, Reuters reported.



American Airlines' 737 MAX flight with around 90 journalists took a 45-minute journey from Dallas, Texas, to Tulsa, Oklahoma. The redesigned jet is scheduled to start its first commercial passenger flight on December 29.



Boeing's best-selling aircraft was grounded worldwide in March 2019 after two crashes killed all 346 people aboard Lion Air Flight 610 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302.



The Federal Aviation Administration in mid November lifted its 20-month safety ban on the 737 Max aircraft, and on November 30, it issued first airworthiness certificate for one of the new Boeing 737 Max jets.



Reuters reported, citing industry sources, that European budget airline Ryanair was set to place a hefty order for up to 75 additional 737 MAX jets.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

