Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd.: Powerbridge Technologies Reports Financial Results and Business Update for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020

ZHUHAI, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2020 / Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. ("Powerbridge" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:PBTS), a global trade software applications and technology services provider, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Key Financial Highlights for the First Half of 2020 as compared to the First Half of 2019

Revenues increased by 12.9% to $14.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 from $12.8 million in the same period of 2019.

Gross profit increased by 26.2% to $5.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 from $4.5 million in the same period of 2019.

Net loss decreased by 93.5% to $0.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 from $2.9 million in the same period of 2019.

Stewart Lor, Co-Chairman, President and Co-Chief Executive Officer of Powerbridge, commented, "We are pleased with our results for the first half of 2020 as our revenue increased 12.9% over the first half 2020 as compared against the revenue for the first half 2019. This demonstrates that our Our team is working hard to expand market share throughout the economic slowdown due to COVID-19. We witnessed a rebound in gross margins as we continue to improve our service efficiency. Our technology team continues to develop and launch new products and services to address the pain points and inefficiencies in global trade compliance, logistics and operations. We are confident that we will continue to grow in the rest of 2020 and upcoming 2021 despite the post-pandemic uncertainty."

Mr. Lor, continued, "We are grateful for the shared enthusiasm our investors have for our existing trade solutions business and opportunities in out-of-home digital display advertising and media business. We look forward to engaging this new business with partners and accelerating our revenue growth. We plan to utilize our Big Data platform to drive our media business, supported by our capabilities in data collection, data analytics and data display. We look forward to increasing our awareness and communications with shareholders as we seek to build long term shareholder value."

Expansion Into Out of Home Advertising and Media

As previously announced in September 2020, the Company plans to build a network of digital displays such as LCD screens and operate an advertisement platform in Shenzhen initially, and then expand to the Greater Bay Area of China. The Company believes that there is a substantial market opportunity to operate an out-of-home digital display advertising and media technology platform in the Greater Bay Area of China. The Company will focus on display advertising in various high traffic advertising locations such as residential and office buildings, commercial parking garages, and elevators in residential and office buildings.

The Company closed on a $50 million Note financing on October 27, 2020, which is in addition to the $17.5 million raised on August 24, 2020 in a private placement. The funds raised will be used as prepaid for acquiring the right to operate and publish advertisements at certain advertising space, as an efficient way of accelerating the Company's entrance into the out-of-home digital display advertising and media business.

Powerbridge plans to manage a network of 30,000 digital displays such as LCD screens and operate an advertisement platform in Guangdong province, China. The Company is partnered with Kezhi, an advertising company in Shenzhen to install and provide maintenance for the screens in its certain central area in Shenzhen, Guangdong while Powerbridge will operate the system by using the Company's Big Data platform.

Financial Results for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019

Revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $14.5 million, an increase of $1.7 million or 12.9%, compared to $12.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

Revenue from application development service increased by $1.4 million, or 13.1%, to $12.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared to $11.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. The increase is mainly due to revenue brought by newly started projects after June 30, 2019, which were of higher contract value and progressed well, thus brought in more revenue in current period. The number of revenue-producing projects was 82 and 99 for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Revenue from consulting and technical support services increased by $0.3 million, or 24.4%, to $1.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared to $1.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. The increase is mainly due to revenue brought by four new projects.

Revenue from subscription services decreased by $0.1 million, or 17.0%, to $0.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared to $0.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

Gross profit for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $5.7 million, an increase of $1.2 million, compared to $4.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. Gross margin percentage was 39.4% for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared to 35.2% for the six months ended June 30, 2019. The increase in gross margin is mainly due to a higher percentage of more profitable software contracts in our application development service. Of note, gross margin percentage for subscription services remained strong at 90.0% for the six months ended June 30, 2020, as compared to 92.6% for the same period in 2019.

Operating expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $5.9 million, a decrease of $0.9 million or 13.8%, compared to $6.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. Operating expenses consist of selling and marketing, general and administrative, research and development ("R&D") expenses, and stock-based compensation. The decrease in operating expense was primarily due to a $1.2 million decrease in stock based compensation, $0.3 million decrease in selling and marketing expense, by increase of $0.2 million in R&D expense and $0.2 million in general and administrative expenses.

Other income (expense) for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was an income of $0.1 million, as compared to an expense of $0.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. Other income (expense) primarily consists of government subsidy income, financing and interest expense, and other expenses. The decrease in financing and interest expense was due to higher finders' fee and related charges incurred in connection with the Company's offering and financing activities for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

Operating loss for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $0.2 million, a decrease of $2.1 million, compared to $2.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

Provison for income tax (income tax benefits) was $224 for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to tax benefits $0.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. Improved gross profit and lower operating expenses reduced the loss and increased income tax expense.

Net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $0.2 million, a decrease of $2.7 million, compared to of $2.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. The resulting loss per share for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $0.02 per basic and diluted share, compared to $0.37 per basic and diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

About Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd.

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) is a provider of software applications and technology solutions and services to corporate and government customers primarily located in China. Founded in 1997, Powerbridge pioneered global trade software applications with a vision to make global trade operations easier for customers. Since inception, Powerbridge has continued to innovate and deliver solutions and services to address the changing needs of thousands of customers. Powerbridge's mission is to make global trade easier by empowering all players in the ecosystem. For more information, visit www.powerbridge.com/en

Forward-Looking Statements

No statement made in this press release should be interpreted as an offer to purchase or sell any security. Such an offer can only be made in accordance with the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and applicable state securities laws. Certain statements in this press release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements regarding our future business expectations intended to qualify for the "safe harbor" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding our ability to raise capital on any particular terms, fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, our ability to realize revenue from expanded operation and acquired assets in China and the U.S., our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, client concentration, industry segment concentration, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, and unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our Form 20-F and other filings that we may make with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission in the future. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Powerbridge may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. In addition, please note that any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

Summary of Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In USD)

June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash $ 2,155,536 $ 5,699,106 Restricted cash 169,849 172,369 Notes receivable 70,770 215,462 Accounts receivable, net 19,974,432 11,421,195 Prepaid expense - related parties 621,842 806,311 Amount due from related parties 1,148,474 370,000 Loans to third parties 493,170 740,000 Contract costs 2,955,556 2,999,411 Prepayments, deposits and other current assets, net 1,986,551 623,962 Total Current Assets 29,576,180 23,047,816 Property and equipment, net 6,196,918 6,564,640 Prepayments, deposits and other assets 551,563 759,397 Deferred tax assets 304,592 309,111 Total Assets $ 36,629,253 $ 30,680,964 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Bank loans $ 4,670,814 $ 1,580,018 Accounts payable 23,027,682 19,773,556 Customer deposits 173,335 136,763 Deferred revenue 885,396 1,183,545 Salaries and benefits payable 818,750 1,219,584 Due to related party 7,980 6,538 Taxes payable 769,675 869,913 Total Current Liabilities 30,353,632 24,769,917 Total Liabilities $ 30,353,632 $ 24,769,917 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES EQUITY: Ordinary Shares, 0.00166667 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized; 9,175,288 and 8,967,748 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 15,292 14,946 Additional Paid-in Capital 16,538,546 15,878,438 Accumulated deficit (10,151,919 ) (9,980,835 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (109,180 ) (1,487 ) Total Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd.'s Shareholders' Equity 6,292,739 5,911,062 Non-controlling interest (17,118 ) (15 ) Total Equity 6,275,621 5,911,047 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 36,629,253 $ 30,680,964

Summary of Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of

Operations and comprehensive Loss

(In USD)

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 REVENUES: Application development services $ 12,400,920 $ 10,959,922 Consulting and technical support services 1,573,411 1,265,239 Subscription services 476,251 574,034 Total revenues 14,450,582 12,799,195 COST OF REVENUES: Cost of application development services 7,964,772 7,764,376 Cost of consulting and technical support services 751,308 486,379 Cost of subscription services 47,746 42,333 Total cost of revenues 8,763,826 8,293,088 GROSS PROFIT 5,686,756 4,506,107 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 1,066,099 1,337,346 General and administrative 2,647,570 2,409,836 Research and development 1,557,746 1,309,824 Stock based compensation 660,454 1,821,131 Total operating expenses 5,931,869 6,878,137 LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (245,113 ) (2,372,030 ) OTHER EXPENSE (INCOME) Financing and interest expenses 114,443 643,840 Other income (172,851 ) (41,305 ) Other expense 1,423 529 Total other expense (income), net (56,985 ) 603,064 LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES (188,128 ) (2,975,094 ) PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES (INCOME TAX BENEFITS) 224 (90,044 ) NET LOSS (188,352 ) (2,885,050 ) Less: loss attributable to non-controlling interests (17,268 ) - NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO POWERBRIDGE (171,084 ) (2,885,050 ) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS Foreign currency translation adjustment (107,612 ) 35,189 COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (295,964 ) (2,849,861 ) Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interest (17,187 ) - COMPREHENSIVE LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO POWERBRIDGE $ (278,777 ) $ (2,849,861 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF ORDINARY SHARES Basic and diluted 9,089,574 7,825,456 LOSSES PER SHARE Basic and diluted $ (0.02 ) $ (0.37 )

