

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Weekly jobless claims and service sector activity might be the focus on Thursday. Asian shares finished mostly higher, while European shares were trading mostly lower. Initial signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open broadly lower.



As of 7.25 am ET, the Dow futures were sliding 36.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 2.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were gaining 23.50 points.



The U.S. major averages finished Wednesday mixed, as the Nasdaq edged down 5.74 points or 0.1 percent to 12,349.37. The Dow rose 59.87 points or 0.2 percent to 29,883.79 and the S&P 500 inched up 6.56 points or 0.2 percent to a new record closing high of 3,669.01.



On the economic front, the Jobless Claims for the week will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 780K, while it was at 778K in the previous week.



US Services Purchasing Managers' Index or PMI for November will be revealed at 9.45 am ET. The consensus is for 57.9, while it was up 56.9 in the prior month. Institute for Supply Management's ISM Services Index for November will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 56.0, while it was 56.6 in October.



The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week will be released at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week the gas stock was down 18 bcf.



3-year and 10-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 11.00 am ET. 30-year Treasury Bond auction will be at 11.00 am ET.



The Fed Balance Sheet for the week will be issued at 4.30 pm ET. In the prior week, the level was at $7.216 trillion.



The Fed Money Supply for the week is scheduled at 4.30 pm ET. The M2 weekly change was $41.3 billion.



Asian stocks rose broadly on Thursday. Chinese shares ended lower. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index slipped 7.24 points, or 0.21 percent, to 3,442.14.



Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 195.92 points, or 0.74 percent, to 26,728.50. Japanese shares ended little changed near a 29-1/2-year high. Both the Nikkei average and the Topix index finished marginally higher at 26,809.37 and 1,775.25, respectively.



Australian markets gained ground. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 25.10 points, or 0.38 percent, to 6,615.30, extending gains for a third straight session. The broader All Ordinaries index ended up 36 points, or 0.53 percent, at 6,847.30.



European shares are trading mostly lower. Among the major indexes in the region, the German DAX is losing 51.47 points or 0.39 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is gaining 6.70 points or 0.11 percent.



The Swiss Market Index is declining 69.27 points or 0.66 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.053 percent.



