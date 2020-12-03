Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. Announces Appointment of John Dunagan to Board of Advisors

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2020 / Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:VINO), a company that includes a growing collection of e-commerce retail platforms with a concentration on fine wines, olive oil, hospitality, luxury real estate, leather goods, fashion accessories, and luxury home items, today announces the addition of John Dunagan as a member of its Board of Advisors. Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. believes Mr. Dunagan is uniquely qualified to serve as a Board Advisor because of his extensive real-world experience and success in the global manufacturing business, which can serve to the advantage of promoting Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc's luxury brands, goods and experiences.

John Dunagan, a West Texas native, is an experienced professional in the manufacturing and bottling industry. After finding success bottling with Coca-Cola, Mr. Dunagan traveled all over the United States, Europe and Asia, creating similarly focused manufacturing facilities for the drinks industry. He is now an investor and serves on the board of several companies in the industries of Real Estate, Oil and Gas Exploration, and Defense. After receiving his degree from Harvard Business School, Mr. Dunagan joined the Peace Corps in Cali, Colombia, and shortly thereafter founded several companies - among them Rica Rondo, a major meat processor. Between his first and second years at Harvard Business School, he received a Rotary Foundation Fellowship to study at the University of Buenos Aires, Argentina. He received his bachelor's degree from the University of Texas at Austin.

"I look forward to becoming a part of this growing team," says Mr. Dunagan. "I believe in Gaucho Group's overarching brand message, and in the quality of their collection of assets. I'm excited to help facilitate its growth in all the ways I can."

"We are very excited to welcome John to our team," said Scott Mathis, CEO & Chairman of Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. "Gaucho Holdings' goal is to build truly global brands, and to scale our existing businesses. John brings decades of experience in large-scale international business operations, and we believe he can help us better navigate our expanding global team, as well as our sales strategy and supply chains. COVID-19's effect on global business has resulted in the acceleration of e-commerce, and Gaucho Holdings is focusing primarily on direct-to-consumer, online retail markets. We welcome John's experience and valuable contributions as we endeavor to grow in the months and years ahead."

About Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.

For more than ten years, Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.'s (gauchoholding.com) mission has been to source and develop opportunities in Argentina's undervalued luxury real estate and consumer marketplace. Our company has positioned itself to take advantage of the continued and fast growth pace of global e-commerce across multiple market sectors, with the goal of becoming a leader in diversified luxury goods and experiences in sought after lifestyle industries and retail landscapes. With a concentration on fine wines (algodonfinewines.com & algodonwines.com.ar), hospitality (algodonhotels.com) and luxury real estate (algodonwineestates.com) associated with our proprietary Algodon brand, as well as the leather goods, ready-to-wear and accessories of the fashion brand Gaucho - Buenos Aires (gauchobuenosaires.com), these are the luxury brands in which Argentina finds its contemporary expression.

