Delta Resources Limited: Delta Reports Expansive Gold Halo Near Shebandowan Shear Zone at Thunder Bay, Ontario

KINGSTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2020 / Delta Resources Limited ("Delta" or "the Company") (TSX-V:DLTA) (OTC PINK:GOLHF) (FRANKFURT:6G01) is pleased to announce results from a geological mapping, sampling and prospecting program at the Delta-1 Property, 50 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, Ontario.

Results of the program are as follows (please also see map attached):

Grab samples ranging from 0.2 g/t to 3.6 g/t gold have extended the gold-mineralized halo to the north and to the west of the six drill holes from Delta's 2019 drill program. The gold halo extends for a minimum strike length of one kilometre and is at least 150 metres wide. The gold halo is located within a broader zone of intensely altered rocks, similar in strike length, but 400 to 600 metres in width. The gold halo is open to the east and to the west, but its north boundary coincides with the Shebandowan Shear Zone. The Shebandowan Shear Zone separates older mineralized volcano-sedimentary rocks to the south from younger, non-mineralized sedimentary rocks to the north. The Shebandowan Shear Zone is thought to be the source of the expansive gold halo and alteration zone. The shear zone coincides with a topographic low immediately south of the Trans Canada Highway. Very high gold grain counts in till samples (between 41 and 457 gold grains with 78% to 99% pristine) from Delta's summer 2020 till program are located within 60 metres south of the Shebandowan shear zone. Combined, these factors point to a one-kilometre long, gold-anomalous segment of the Shebandowan Shear Zone and a possible subsidiary structure, neither of which have been drill tested.

André Tessier, President and CEO commented as follows:

"All the geological evidence we have collected so far at the Eureka Gold occurrence at Delta-1 point to the structures north from our 2019 drilling program as the potential source of the anomalous till and bedrock samples collected to date. The very extensive alteration package and gold halo suggest either a sink for the concentration of gold or a source of gold in the Shebandowan Shear or its subsidiaries. This has developed into a fantastic target to be drilled in early 2021 for Delta!"

Following the success of Delta's pilot till survey, a property-scale till survey was carried-out during September and October of 2020. A total of 134 till samples were collected and sent to IOS Geoscience Laboratory in Chicoutimi, Quebec for gold grain count and characterization. Results are expected in late December 2020. These results will help to further determine the drill targets for the upcoming drill campaign in 2021.

From October 5 to 21, 2020, Delta and consultants from Laurentia Exploration carried out a program of geological mapping, bedrock sampling and prospecting over the central-east part of the Delta-1 property. The crew of four covered an area of nine square kilometres that encompasses all the known gold occurrences known to date at the property. In general, outcrops are not abundant at the property but nearly 200 outcrops were visited and a total of 188 grab samples were sent to assay.

The objective of the program was to:

Gain a better understanding of the controls of the gold mineralization on the occurrences known to date,

Follow up on two near-surface drill intercepts (0.73 g/t Au over 22m and 0.64 g/t Au over 27.5m) from Delta's 2019 drill program. These two intercepts occurred within a broader gold anomalous halo grading 0.2 g/t Au over 137m over a strike length of 200m.

Identify and better locate large structural corridors where gold mineralization may have concentrated.

Follow-up on a till dispersion trail identified during the summer 2020 where eight samples returned between 41 and 457 gold grains (on a normalized 10kg fraction-size sample). With pristine grains accounting for 78% to 99% of the total gold grains.

The Delta-1 property is located in the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt and covers a 17km strike extent of the Shebandowan Structural Zone which also hosts the low-grade - high-tonnage Moss Lake gold deposit (Wesdome; WDO:TSX), 50 km to the west.

Sampling and Analytical Protocol Geochemical analyses were performed by SGS Canada Minerals Laboratories in Red Lake, Ontario. Gold geochemical analyses were performed by fire assay with finish by Atomic Absorption.

The quality assurance and quality control protocol include insertion of blank or standard in addition to the regular insertion of blank, duplicate, and standard samples accredited by SGS Canada Minerals Laboratories during the analytical process.

Qualified Person

Andre C. Tessier, P.Eng and P.Geo. President and CEO of Delta Resources Limited is a Qualified Persons as defined by NI-43-101 and is responsible for the technical information presented in this press release. Mr. Tessier has reviewed the drill core and the analytical results described herein.

Compilation map of the Eureka area of the Delta-1 property, Thunder Bay, Ontario. Showing the extensive

alteration and gold halo and till samples pointing to the Trans-Canada Highway Target.

About Delta Resources Limited

Delta Resources Limited is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on growing shareholder value through the exploration of two very high-potential gold and base-metal projects in Canada.

DELTA-1, located 50km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario where a 1000m drilling program was completed in Nov. 2019, testing the newly discovered Eureka Gold prospect. Results so far show very wide intercepts of low-grade gold in a km-scale alteration zone.

DELTA-2, located 35km SE of the Chibougamau, Quebec, where preliminary due diligence and prospecting work discovered two new gold occurrences where grab samples returned up to 55,8 g/t Au and 11,45 g/t Au.

Delta also owns a 100% interest in the Bellechasse-Timmins gold deposit in SE Quebec, which contains a 43-101 gold resource of 171,000 oz @1.83 g/t gold (indicated) and an additional 95,000 oz @1.36 g/t gold (inferred). On July 3, 2020, Delta signed an agreement with Yorkton Ventures Inc for the sale of the Bellechasse-Timmins project for $1,7M payable over 15 months of signing.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DELTA RESOURCES LIMITED.

Andre C. Tessier

President, CEO and Director

www.deltaresources.ca

