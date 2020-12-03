BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Directorate Change

BLACKROCK ENERGY AND RESOURCES INCOME TRUST plc (LEI:54930040ALEAVPMMDC31)

Change in Directorate



BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust ("the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Andrew Robson as a non-executive Director of the Company with effect from 8 December 2020. Mr Robson will also serve as a member of the Company's Audit and Management Engagement Committee and Nomination Committee.

Andrew Robson is a qualified chartered accountant with over 15 years of corporate finance experience, gained at Robert Fleming & Co Limited and SG Hambros. He has considerable experience as a finance director and as chairman of audit committees, including for a number of investment companies, and has a business advisory practice. He is currently a non-executive director of Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust plc. He was also a non-executive director of AVI Global Trust plc (formerly British Empire Trust plc) until 2017, Shires Income plc until July 2020 and JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc until November 2020.

Mr Robson has a degree in History from Trinity College, Cambridge.

The directorships of publicly quoted companies held by Mr Robson in the last five years as at the date of this announcement are listed below:

Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust plc

Shires Income PLC

JP Morgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc

British Empire Trust plc (renamed AVI Global Trust plc)

Mobeus Income and Growth 4 VCT plc

Mr Robson does not have any interest in the ordinary shares of the Company at the present time.



Mr Robson was a director of M&G Equity Investment Trust plc (an investment trust with a fixed life, terminating in March 2011) when it was placed into members' voluntary liquidation in March 2011. He stepped down as a director of this company in April 2011 with the company being neither insolvent nor owing any amounts to creditors. The M&G Equity Investment Trust plc was fully dissolved in 2018, with all known creditors' claims settled in full.



There are no further details or disclosures required under Listing Rule 9.6.13R in respect of Mr Robson.



Sarah Beynsberger

Company Secretary

Date: 3 December 2020

